iPhone 13 launched in India alongside iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini at Apple event: Check price, specifications

Apple has announced the iPhone 13 specifications and features. The new iPhone 13 comes with some minor design tweaks over the outgoing iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 is one of the four iPhone models launched at the Apple event alongside the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini. Here is everything Apple announced regarding the iPhone 13 price, features, availability details, etc at the California Streaming event.

iPhone 13 price in India

The iPhone 13 comes in three storage options. The base iPhone 13 128GB price in India is set at Rs 79,900. Apple has also launched the iPhone 13 256GB and 512GB storage options in India. The iPhone 13 price in India for the 256GB storage variant is set at Rs 89,900, whereas the 512GB can be bought for Rs Rs 1,09,900.

The iPhone 13 is priced in the US at $799 (roughly Rs 58,800) for the base model. The device comes in five colours - Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and PRODUCT (RED).

iPhone 13 specifications

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The screen hits up to 1200 nits of brightness when viewing HDR content. It now features a slightly smaller notch that houses the 12MP TrueDepth camera and Face ID sensors. Under the hood, the iPhone 13 features an Apple A15 Bionic chip based on 5nm fabrication. The new iPhone processor is claimed to come with a 50 per cent faster CPU performance. Its CPU has two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. The four-core GPU is 30 per cent faster than the competition.

In optics, the iPhone 13 camera module continues to house dual sensors. It has a 12MP f/1.6 primary camera sensor and a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide lens that has a 120-degree field of view. The primary camera comes with sensor-shift stabilisation. Apple has slightly tweaked the camera module design and placed the lenses diagonally. The new iPhone 13 series camera comes with Cinematic Mode, manual tracking of focus, shooting up to 4K60FPS HDR with Dolby Vision, etc.

The iPhone 13 packs a bigger battery. Although Apple did not reveal the capacity, it claims that the iPhone 13 offers two and a half worth of extra battery life on a single charge compared to the iPhone 12. It continues to support MagSafe charging support and supported various accessories that support the charging tech.

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 13 comes in three storage configurations with up to 512GB of internal memory. It runs iOS 15 out of the box.