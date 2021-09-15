MARKET NEWS

iPhone 13 mini with A15 bionic chip, new dual-camera system launched, prices start at Rs 69,990

Apple iPhone 13 mini has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and lasts an hour longer than the iPhone 12 mini

Moneycontrol News
September 15, 2021 / 12:51 AM IST
The storage options for the mini now start with 128GB

The wait is finally over and Apple have officially unveiled the iPhone 13 series. You can check out our copies for iPhone 13 and the Pro models - iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max - here and here.

While there are a lot of updates to this year's lineup, the humble mini remains the entry level smartphone in the series. Priced at Rs 69,990 for the 128GB model, Rs 79,990 for the 256Gb variant and Rs 99,990 for the 512GB version, the mini is positioned as an entry point into Apple's phone ecosystem.

The design isn't a huge departure from the 12 mini except for a twenty percent smaller notch and the camera module on the back in a different alignment. Just because it looks almost the same, doesn't mean that there aren't some significant improvements here though.

At its core is the new A15 bionic chipset which has two-high performance cores and four high-efficiency cores paired with a four core GPU. Apple says its fifty percent faster than the competition and has up to thirty percent more graphics capabilities than any other smartphone. It also has a 16-core neural engine for on-board machine learning tasks and can do 15.8 trillion operations per second. Apple says its the fastest processor on any smartphone.

On the back is a new dual-camera module with a new primary 12-megapixel wide camera which is capable of gathering 47 percent more light for brighter results. It also maintains the optical stabilisation found in the 12 series and is paired with another 12-megapixel ultra wide lens for better details in images.

Both Cameras can also shoot video up to 4K in 60fps and come with the new Cinematic mode which automatically shifts focus from subject to environment similar to cinematography techniques used in films. You can also adjust the focus manually and even after the video has been shot.

People in India can pre-order the phone starting 5:30pm on September 17 and the phones will be available starting September 24.
Tags: #Apple iPhone #Apple iPhone 13 Mini
first published: Sep 15, 2021 12:51 am

