MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

iPhone 12 sale on Flipkart: Massive discounts on Apple mobiles

On the eve of the iPhone 13 launch, Flipkart has given the 12 series a big price cut

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST
Apple cuts iPhone 12 prices by up to Rs 10,000

Apple cuts iPhone 12 prices by up to Rs 10,000

Apple is going to announce the next generation of iPhone's soon. A recent rumour has suggested that Apple is going to launch the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in six colour options. As for storage, not much will change.

For people holding out on price cuts on the iPhone 12 series, Flipkart now has you covered. The e-kart is offering massive discounts on iPhone 12's across the board.

The iPhone 12 mini 128GB is available for Rs 64,999, down from the usual price of Rs 74,900. The 64GB variant of the phone is available for Rs 59,999. You can grab the 256GB variant for Rs 74,999.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 sees its price reduced to Rs 71,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 66,999 for the 64GB variant. The 256GB variant is up for grabs for Rs 81,999.

The iPhone 12 Pro can be had for Rs 1,15,900 for the 128GB version, Rs 1,25,900 for the 256GB variant and the 512GB version is being sold for Rs 1,45,900.

Close

Related stories

Finally, the three variants of the iPhone 12 Pro Max -128GB, 256GB and 512GB - are available for Rs 1,25,900, Rs 1,35,900 and Rs 1,55,900.

Apple launched the iPhone 12 in October last year and the series has already sold more than a 100 million units globally. The series runs on Apple's in-house A14 bionic chip with an embedded neural engine, iOS 14 and all the phones are 5G compatible.

In our reviews, we found the iPhone 12 mini had an average battery life but stood toe to toe with the rest of the family. The iPhone 12 represented the perfect value for money and the iPhone 12 Pro Max was obscenely expensive but worth the money.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #iPhone 12 #iPhone 13
first published: Sep 13, 2021 11:08 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.