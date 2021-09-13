iPhone 12 sale on Flipkart: Massive discounts on Apple mobiles

Apple cuts iPhone 12 prices by up to Rs 10,000

Apple is going to announce the next generation of iPhone's soon. A recent rumour has suggested that Apple is going to launch the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in six colour options. As for storage, not much will change.

For people holding out on price cuts on the iPhone 12 series, Flipkart now has you covered. The e-kart is offering massive discounts on iPhone 12's across the board.

The iPhone 12 mini 128GB is available for Rs 64,999, down from the usual price of Rs 74,900. The 64GB variant of the phone is available for Rs 59,999. You can grab the 256GB variant for Rs 74,999.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 sees its price reduced to Rs 71,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 66,999 for the 64GB variant. The 256GB variant is up for grabs for Rs 81,999.

The iPhone 12 Pro can be had for Rs 1,15,900 for the 128GB version, Rs 1,25,900 for the 256GB variant and the 512GB version is being sold for Rs 1,45,900.

Finally, the three variants of the iPhone 12 Pro Max -128GB, 256GB and 512GB - are available for Rs 1,25,900, Rs 1,35,900 and Rs 1,55,900.

Apple launched the iPhone 12 in October last year and the series has already sold more than a 100 million units globally. The series runs on Apple's in-house A14 bionic chip with an embedded neural engine, iOS 14 and all the phones are 5G compatible.