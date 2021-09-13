iPhone 13 launch: Where to watch Apple event on September 14

Apple iPhone 13 launch event is scheduled for September 14. The Apple event, titled California Streaming, will be hosted virtually. Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone models-- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here is how you can watch the iPhone 13 launch event in India.

Apple event: Where to watch iPhone 13 launch event

As mentioned above, the iPhone 13 launch event will be hosted virtually. It is scheduled to begin at 10 AM PDT/ 10.30 PM IST.

Apple will stream the iPhone 13 launch event on its official events page. Viewers can watch the California Streaming Apple event on their Mac, iPhone, iPad or a Windows PC. The Apple Events website can run on Safari, Google Chrome, Firefox and other browsers. Viewers can also watch the Apple event on the Apple TV app.

The iPhone launch event can also be viewed on YouTube. You can click on the video link below to watch the iPhone 13 launch event in India at 10.30 pm.

Apple event: What to expect

Apple is rumoured to launch four new iPhone 13 models. These include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 13 price and specifications will be unveiled at the California streaming event. We can expect the Apple iPhone 13 India price and availability details shortly after the global unveiling. Meanwhile, you can click here to know more about the iPhone 13 specifications and other details leaked ahead of the launch.

Alongside, Apple is also likely to launch the Apple Watch Series 7. The new Apple Watch for iPhone will come in a new design and key upgrades. To know more about the Apple Watch, click here.