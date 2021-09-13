iPhone 13 storage options leaked ahead of Apple event; iPhone 13 Pro Max may feature 1TB memory

Apple iPhone 13 launch date is confirmed for September 14. At the California Streaming Apple event, the company is likely to launch four new iPhone 12 series successor models. These include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Ahead of the event, the iPhone 13 storage options have been tipped.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will bump up the entry-level storage on the non-Pro models. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options, according to the investor note spotted by Mac Rumors. Last year, the iPhone 12 (Review) and iPhone 12 mini (Review) were launched in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The Pro models—namely the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max—will be launched in four storage configurations. Like the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, the 13 Pro models will launch in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB options. The 2021 iPhone Pro models will also launch in a 1TB storage option, Kuo said. If it indeed is the case, this would be the first time that an iPhone will launch with 1TB of internal memory.

A recent report claimed that the iPhone 13 mini will launch in 64GB and 128GB storage options, whereas the vanilla iPhone 13 will launch in 128GB and 256GB options. These new iPhone models will come in black, blue, purple, pink, white, and PRODUCT (red), the report said. The Pro models will be black, silver, gold, and bronze.