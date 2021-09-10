MARKET NEWS

iPhone 13 colour, storage options leaked ahead of Apple event on September 14

Apple could launch the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in six colour options.

Moneycontrol News
September 10, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

Apple iPhone 13 launch event is confirmed. The California Streaming Apple event will be hosted on September 14. Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 13 models, namely the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Ahead of the launch, some key iPhone 13 storage and colour options have leaked online.

A Ukrainian website revealed that Apple will launch the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in six colour options. These include Black, Blue, Purple, Pink, White, and PRODUCT (Red). While the iPhone 13 mini will come with 64GB and 128GB storage options, the vanilla iPhone 13 will launch in 128GB and 256GB storage options, according to the listing spotted by 91Mobiles.

The website also revealed the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max colour options. The premium 2021 iPhone models will come in Black, Silver, Gold, and Bronze colours. Apple is said to launch the iPhone 13 Pro in 128GB and 256GB colour options, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro Max will launch in 256GB and 512GB storage configurations.

The company will announce the iPhone 13 price at the California Streaming Apple event on September 14. We can expect the US tech giant to also announce the iPhone 13 price in India following the global unveiling.

Other details of the upcoming iPhone models have also leaked. The iPhone 13 mini will come with a 5.4-inch screen, whereas the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will launch with a 6.1-inch display. The Pro Max model will continue to sport a 6.7-inch display. While the Pro models are tipped to get a 120Hz refresh rate support, Apple is also said to make the notch smaller across all 2021 iPhone models. You can click here to know more about the leaked iPhone 13 specifications, features and other details.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #Apple Event #iPhone 13
first published: Sep 10, 2021 10:50 am

