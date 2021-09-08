Apple iPhone 13 launch event on September 14: Everything you need to know

Apple iPhone 13 launch date has been announced. The California Streaming Apple event will be hosted on September 14. At the iPhone 13 launch event, Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone models. Some key details of the 2021 iPhone models have leaked online. Here is everything we know so far about the iPhone 13 specifications, features and other details.

Apple iPhone 13 launch event: What to expect?

The California Streaming Apple event will be hosted on September 14. Although the event does not mention anything about the iPhone 13 launch, it is safe to expect that Apple will unveil the 2021 iPhone models at the September event.

When does the iPhone 13 launch event begin?

Apple will host the iPhone event virtually on September 14. The iPhone 13 launch event live-stream will begin at 10 am PDT/ 10.30 pm IST. Interested viewers can watch the iPhone 13 launch event live on Apple’s official website. Similarly, you can expect to get the latest iPhone 13 update on Moneycontrol.

Apple iPhone 13 India launch date

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 India price and availability details soon after the global unveiling. We can expect the new iPhone models to launch in India in October 2021. The official iPhone 13 price in India will be announced post the event.

Will Apple Watch Series 7 be announced at the iPhone 13 launch event?

Rumours so far indicate that the Apple Watch Series 7 will launch alongside the iPhone 13 series. Although Apple might announce the new Apple Watch for iPhone, it is likely to be available in limited quantities following its announcement. A recent report from Bloomberg claimed that Apple is struggling with the production of its new smartwatch. That being said, the company will continue with making the announcement at the Apple event.

Apple iPhone 13 specifications

Some of the key iPhone 13 specifications have leaked online. Apple is expected to announce four new iPhone 13 models. Alongside the vanilla iPhone 13, we can expect the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The design is expected to be the same as the Apple iPhone 12 (Review). Although the design might be similar, Apple is rumoured to introduce many new features while making minor tweaks in the design.

The iPhone 13 mini will sport a 5.4-inch display, whereas the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro will feature a 6.1-inch display. The top-end iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display. While the display size is the same, the notch is getting smaller on the iPhone 13 series by 33 percent. Leaked iPhone 13 render images revealed that the earpiece has been moved to the top bezel for making more space. Apple still has the Face ID sensors on the iPhone 13. It was rumoured that the Pro models, namely the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max might feature Always-On Display. The launch invite also suggests the same. Apple is also rumoured to introduce a 120Hz refresh rate display on the Pro models.

iPhone 13 battery and performance unit details

To make up for the battery consumption, Apple is likely to increase the battery capacity of the iPhone 13 models. The top-end 2021 iPhone 13 Pro Max will pack a 4,352 mAh battery as opposed to the 3,687 mAh battery on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro will have a 3,095 mAh battery. Lastly, the iPhone 13 mini will pack a 2,406 mAh battery, which is marginally bigger than the 2,227 mAh cell on the iPhone 12 mini (Review).

Under the hood, the four iPhone 13 models will feature the latest Apple A15 chip. The new chip is expected to come with performance and efficiency improvements over the currently available A14 chip.

Apple iPhone 13 camera specifications

The iPhone 13 Pro models will feature a triple-camera setup on the back with the LiDAR sensor. . It is suspected that Apple could pack a bigger sensor in iPhone 13 Pro models, which may result in a larger camera module. It will house three camera sensors with the LED flash and the LiDAR sensor. A report earlier claimed that all four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded ultrawide camera lens with a wider f/1.8 aperture. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, reported the upgraded ultrawide camera would only be found on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

A recent report from Bloomberg also claimed that Apple will announce many new iPhone 13 camera features. For the upcoming iPhones, Apple is planning to adopt Portrait mode in video using the same technique with a feature that is internally dubbed as Cinematic Video. Gurman says that the iPhone’s depth sensor will create the effect and allow users to change the amount of background blur after recording.

The upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will be able to record video in the ProRes video format for the first time. This will enable higher-quality output for creative professionals. The format was developed by Apple over a decade ago and now supports up to 8K resolution. The ProRes format is currently utilised by professional video editors in the film industry and isn’t meant for mass commercial markets in part due to the large file sizes. Gurman says that “ProRes will record in either HD and 4K resolutions on the next iPhones.”

Additionally, Apple is also planning a more advanced iteration of standard photo filters that will allow users to precisely apply "changes to objects and people across the photos using artificial intelligence," rather than applying it to the entire photo.

Miscellaneous

The upcoming iPhone 13 models will come with 5G network support and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Word is that Apple will launch a Matte Black version of the iPhone 13 series alongside the Gold, Peach and Pink colour options. We can expect it to launch a Silver colour option as well.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that the new iPhones will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity. The feature will allow users to make calls or send emergency messages even when there is no cellular coverage. He further stated that users will not have to pay for communicating over LEO satellites.

In a separate report, Bloomberg said the feature would be dubbed “Emergency Message via Satellite” and integrated into the iMessage app as a third protocol. This feature will show grey bubbles as opposed to green and blue for SMS and iMessage texts. Though the iPhone 13 model would be feature-ready, it would not be available for use until next year, it said. There is also the possibility of Apple scrapping the feature.

New AirPods 3?