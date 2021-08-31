Apple iPhone 13 may let you make calls, send messages without cellular connection: Reports

Apple iPhone 13 launch is around the corner. If rumours are to be believed, the Apple event for the 2021 iPhone 13 launch will be held on September 14 though the company is yet to send out invites.

Some iPhone 13 specifications, however, have leaked online. The biggest of them all is that iPhone 13 will include support for satellite communication.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the new iPhones will feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication connectivity. The feature will allow users to make calls or send messages even when there is no cellular coverage.

Kuo’s investor note, spotted by MacRumors, also says the iPhone 13 lineup will feature hardware that is able to connect to LEO satellites. Once enabled with relevant software features, iPhone 13 users can make calls and send messages without the need for a 4G or 5G cellular connection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 baseband chip, which supports satellite communication, will feature in the new phone.

The report also says users will not have to pay for communicating over LEO satellites. Telecom operators though may need to have an arrangement with Globalstar, the company Qualcomm is working with to offer satellite communication connectivity.

In a separate report, Bloomberg said the feature would be dubbed “Emergency Message via Satellite” and integrated into the iMessage app as a third protocol. This feature will show grey bubbles as opposed to green and blue for SMS and iMessage texts.

Though the iPhone 13 model would be feature-ready, it would not be available for use until next year, it said. There is also the possibility of Apple scrapping the feature.