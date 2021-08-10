MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Apple iPhone 13 to feature Portrait Video mode, ProRes recording: Report

Gurman also noted that the new iPhones will use the faster A15 Bionic chipset and feature a smaller notch and new display tech that will enable a higher 120Hz refresh rate.

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Apple is gearing up to launch the new iPhone 13 series sometime next month. While the details about the 2021 iPhones are relatively unknown, some information has surfaced about three new camera features. The new camera features include ProRes for videos, Portrait Mode for video, and a new filters-like system that improves the look and colours of photos.

According to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to bring new features like ProRes for videos and Portrait Mode for videos to this year’s lineup of iPhones. Portrait Mode was first introduced to the iPhone 7 Plus and this year, iOS 15 will introduce Portrait Mode in FaceTime with compatible devices.

For the upcoming iPhones, Apple is planning to adopt Portrait mode in video using the same technique with a feature that is internally dubbed as Cinematic Video. Gurman says that the iPhone’s depth sensor will create the effect and allow users to change the amount of background blur after recording.

The report also states that the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will be able to record video in the ProRes video format for the first time. This will enable higher-quality output for creative professionals. The format was developed by Apple over a decade ago and now supports up to 8K resolution.

The ProRes format is currently utilised by professional video editors in the film industry and isn’t meant for mass commercial markets in part due to the large file sizes. Gurman says that “ProRes will record in either HD and 4K resolutions on the next iPhones.”

Close

Additionally, Apple is also planning a more advanced iteration of standard photo filters that will allow users to precisely apply "changes to objects and people across the photos using artificial intelligence," rather than applying it to the entire photo.

“Users will be able to choose from several styles to apply to their photos, including one for showing colours at either a warmer or cooler temperature while keeping whites neutral. Another option will add a more dramatic look with deeper shadows and more contrast, and the company is planning a more balanced style for showing shadows and true-to-life colours with a brighter appearance.”

Gurman also noted that the new iPhones will use the faster A15 Bionic chipset and feature a smaller notch and new display tech that will enable a higher 120Hz refresh rate. You can check out the full report here.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #iPhones #smartphones
first published: Aug 10, 2021 07:56 pm

