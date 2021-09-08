MARKET NEWS

Technology

AirPods 3 launch rumoured at iPhone 13 Apple event

It was previously reported that the third-generation Apple AirPods will sport an AirPods Pro-like design.

Moneycontrol News
September 08, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST

Apple event for the new iPhone 13 launch has been announced. The Cupertino-based US tech giant will host a special event on September 14 to unveil the 2021 iPhone models. At the event, Apple could also unveil the much-rumoured AirPods 3.

The rumour mill, of late, has been relatively quiet about the AirPods third-generation. However, as soon as Apple sent out the ‘California Streaming’ event invites, a reliable leaker has tipped the AirPods 3 launch at the iPhone 13 event. 

Leaker Pine claims that the new AirPods 3 charging case will have a 20 per cent larger battery, compared to the second-generation AirPods. Apple will also offer wireless charging as a standard feature. The battery life of the earbuds will be similar to the AirPods Pro’s battery life. This means that one can expect up to 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge. Pine further claims that Apple’s new AirPods will have improved bass and low ends while sounding similar to the AirPods 2.

It was previously reported that the third-generation Apple AirPods will sport an AirPods Pro-like design. This means that the stem will be smaller compared to current-generation AirPods. However, it will miss out on Pro features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The charging case is also expected to get smaller and wider, similar to the Pro AirPods. 

We can expect the Apple AirPods 3 price to be around USD 159 or around Rs 16,000 in India at launch. Apple has not made any official announcement on the AirPods 3 launch at the time of writing this. 
Tags: #AirPods #Apple #Apple Event #iPhone 13
first published: Sep 8, 2021 09:13 am

