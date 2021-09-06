Apple likely to unveil Watch Series 7 at iPhone 13 launch event next week

The new Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in limited quantities following its announcement, according to reports.

iPhone 13 launch date remains unknown at the moment. Word on the web is that the upcoming Apple event will be hosted on September 14. At the iPhone 13 launch on the rumoured date, Apple is also said to unveil its new smartwatch for iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 7.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg has revealed that Apple will unveil the Watch Series 7 at the iPhone 13 launch event. He claims that although Apple is struggling with the production of its new smartwatch, the company will continue with making the announcement on the rumoured September 14 launch date.

Gurman also suggests that the new Apple Watch will be available in limited quantities following its announcement. “I’m led to believe that we’ll see an announcement during the usual September event alongside the iPhone, but there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities. That shouldn’t be too unfamiliar to those who witnessed the original Apple Watch launch in 2015,” Gurman said.

The Bloomberg reporter had previously stated that the upcoming Apple Watch will get a “bit of a redesign”. It will have a flatter display and updated screen technology alongside a faster processor.

Apple Watch Series 7 design renders have leaked. The upcoming Apple smartwatch for iPhone will share the same design language as other Apple products launched this year. Tipster Jon Prosser claims that the Apple Watch Series 7 will have flat edges on either side similar to the iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The Apple iPhone 12 (Review) series too comes with flat sides. The Apple Watch Series 6 (Review), on the other hand, has slightly curved edges.

Tipster Jon Prosser had previously announced that the upcoming Apple Watch will come in multiple colours. Prosser shared renders of the smartwatch in Green and Blue colours. The Watch could also come in Red, Silver, and Black colour options.

The display size is currently unknown. Apple’s current lineup of smartwatches comes in two sizes - 40mm and 44mm. We can expect Series 7 to feature a faster chip under the hood, possibly S7. It is also likely to feature some flagship smartwatch features.