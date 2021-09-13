MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

AirPods 3 launch at iPhone 13 Apple event rumoured again

The new AirPods third-generation model will come with an AirPods Pro design but miss out on “Pro” features.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 11:25 AM IST
Leaked images suggest that the AirPods 3 will have an AirPods Pro-like design.

Apple Event kicks off at 10.30 pm IST on September 14. At the California Streaming Apple event, the company is likely to launch four new iPhone models. These include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple is also rumoured to launch the new AirPods at the iPhone launch event on September 14.

There were rumours that the AirPods 3 will launch at the WWDC 2021 event. While that obviously did not happen, the rumour mill later spread the word that the AirPods third-generation will debut at the iPhone 13 event. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated these reports. The analyst, who has maintained a fairly accurate record with iPhone leaks, claims the new wireless earbuds for iPhone will launch on September 14.

The investor note, spotted by Mac Rumors, stated that the new AirPods third-generation model will come with an AirPods Pro design but miss out on the “Pro” features. This means the new AirPods 3 might miss out on Active Noise Cancellation.

The analyst further stated that the currently available AirPods second-generation will continue to be available for those who want the older design. Kuo said there are two scenarios for the AirPods 3 pricing structure. First, Apple could lower the price of the existing AirPods 2 and fill the spot with the AirPods 3 by pricing it at $199. The second possibility is that the AirPods 2 will continue to retail for the $159/ $199 launch price and make the AirPods 3 available at a higher price.

Details about the upcoming AirPods 3 have leaked in the past. The third-generation Apple AirPods will sport an AirPods Pro-like design. This means that the stem will be smaller compared to current-generation AirPods. However, it will miss out on Pro features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The charging case is also expected to get smaller and wider, similar to the Pro AirPods. 

Leaker Pine claims that the new AirPods 3 charging case will have a 20 per cent larger battery, compared to the second-generation AirPods. Apple will also offer wireless charging as a standard feature. The battery life of the earbuds will be similar to the AirPods Pro’s battery life. This means that one can expect up to 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge. Pine further claims that Apple’s new AirPods will have improved bass and low ends while sounding similar to the AirPods 2.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AirPods #Apple #Apple Event
first published: Sep 13, 2021 11:25 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.