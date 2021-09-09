MARKET NEWS

iPhone 14 Pro Max render leaks online ahead of iPhone 13 launch on September 14

No you haven't read the headline wrong and it is not a typo

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 03:37 PM IST
As Apple gears up to announce iPhone 13, the next iteration of the phone has leaked online

As Apple gears up to announce iPhone 13, the next iteration of the phone has leaked online


Apple is gearing up to announce the iPhone 13 on September 14, you can check out details on how to view the event here. What's interesting is that the next iteration of the phone due out next year - the iPhone 14 - has already leaked online.

For one, the camera bump and the notch are mostly gone. The LiDAR scanner will be flush with the glass and the phone will have a new Titanium frame chassis.

The renders also show off round volume buttons like the ones on the iPhone 4 and 5. Leaker Jon Prosser also said that the phone will have redesigned speaker and microphone grilles with mesh cut-outs. The lightning connector will remain.

Prosser also claims that the details and dimensions of the phone could change between now and the expected launch in September 2022 but the overall design should remain the same. Prosser has a decent track record when it comes to leaks. He gave us a first look at the AirTag, then predicted the colourful iMac's but he has been wrong on some pricing and launch timing details of the products.

Close

Related stories

Interestingly, Steve H.McFly aka @OnLeaks took some potshots at Jon Prosser on Twitter:

Jon Prosser then responded with his own tweet:

Apple's imminent launch of iPhone 13, renders of iPhone 14 and a twitter beef between leakers. We couldn't make this up even if we tried.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #iPhone 13 #iPhone 14
first published: Sep 9, 2021 03:32 pm

