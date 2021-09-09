iPhone 14 Pro Max render leaks online ahead of iPhone 13 launch on September 14

As Apple gears up to announce iPhone 13, the next iteration of the phone has leaked online

Apple is gearing up to announce the iPhone 13 on September 14, you can check out details on how to view the event here. What's interesting is that the next iteration of the phone due out next year - the iPhone 14 - has already leaked online.

For one, the camera bump and the notch are mostly gone. The LiDAR scanner will be flush with the glass and the phone will have a new Titanium frame chassis.

The renders also show off round volume buttons like the ones on the iPhone 4 and 5. Leaker Jon Prosser also said that the phone will have redesigned speaker and microphone grilles with mesh cut-outs. The lightning connector will remain.

Prosser also claims that the details and dimensions of the phone could change between now and the expected launch in September 2022 but the overall design should remain the same. Prosser has a decent track record when it comes to leaks. He gave us a first look at the AirTag, then predicted the colourful iMac's but he has been wrong on some pricing and launch timing details of the products.



IMO this is nothing but a Pixel 5 "leak" remake, again completely made up based on Jon's assumptions.

This, in order to build hype and boost his Youtube channel and website ranking over the next 12 months... And if wrong, he will use his usual "cancelled prototype" excuse... pic.twitter.com/QDYfUTsWPq — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 8, 2021



you're free to think whatever you'd like

if I'm wrong, I'm wrong. if i made it up, you're accusing @RendersbyIan of making it up, as well. "jon prosser made it up" is what they said about airtags and Apple Watch too. your jon prosser hate boner is showing again — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 8, 2021

Interestingly, Steve H.McFly aka @OnLeaks took some potshots at Jon Prosser on Twitter:Jon Prosser then responded with his own tweet:

Apple's imminent launch of iPhone 13, renders of iPhone 14 and a twitter beef between leakers. We couldn't make this up even if we tried.