AI news anchors: The new phenomenon of Artificial Intelligence replacing newsreaders

In April 2023, an Indian media group unveiled its first full-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) news anchor — a bot named Sana.

According to recent research, half of all newsrooms globally are now utilising AI tools like ChatGPT, just months after they became widely available, and yet journalists still need to see chatbots as the end of their jobs. When it comes to how newsrooms control the use of GenAI tools, there are many different ways to do it.

According to a World Association of Publishers (WAN-IFRA) poll, 49 per cent of respondents claimed their newsrooms used Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The increasing number of AI news anchors

More Asian countries are introducing AI news readers. An AI anchor collects, tracks, and categorises what is said and who said it, then translates that data into actionable and meaningful information. Automatically produced, searchable action items help you remember important details and never miss a beat.

Xinhua, China

AI news anchor at Xinhua news agency, China

In 2018, China became the first country in the world to use AI news anchors, with a pair of suit-clad men delivering a bulletin for China's state-run Xinhua news agency — one speaking Chinese and the other English.

Sana, India (Hindi)

Aaj Tak Hindi's first AI anchor Sana

Sana is India's first AI news anchor, debuting at the India Today Conclave earlier this year. The news channel Aaj Tak broadcasts daily news and answers questions from the audience during live audience sessions. She has reported the weather and co-anchored with Sudhir Chaudhary, an editor and journalist.

Lisa, India (Odia)

Lisa, India's first regional AI news anchor, with Odisha TV.

A second AI news presenter debuted in India recently, appearing on a private news channel in Odisha, providing bulletins in English and Odia, the state's language. Odisha TV, a news channel based in Odisha, has debuted "Lisa", India's first regional AI news anchor. Lisa's debut is a watershed moment in TV broadcasting and journalism, having the potential to transform the industry. Lisa proudly announces herself in a video published by OTV on Twitter, expressing her delight for this historic moment. The news channel announced that she would host additional updates soon, demonstrating her abilities as an AI news anchor. Lisa has a remarkable ability to communicate in various languages, including Odia, English, and others.

Soundarya, India (Kannada)

Soundarya, Kannada's first AI news anchor, with Power TV.

Power TV has introduced the first robot news anchor to the southern region of India. In the first segment of her first news show, Soundarya introduced herself as a "robot anchor" and discussed the effects of AI on television news. "Artificial intelligence is making an indelible mark in every sector, and the TV news business is no exception. Some of my contemporaries in the North Indian news stations have already caused a sensation by being replaced by robot anchors. Soundarya is now billed as "Kannada's first AI news anchor" after Power TV revised its initial announcement.

Maya, India (Telugu)

Maya, Telugu's first AI news anchor, with Big TV.

Big TV Telugu has unveiled Maya, the first AI anchor in the Telugu States. Maya says she will bring the latest news and updates to the channel's audience in the future and informs that she was born just today. "I am not human like you. In a way, I am a form of magic. Technology created me, and Big TV named me Maya," she said.

Clad in a pink sari, Maya looks like a typical south-Indian woman. Her creators, who paid attention to detail, gave her a bindi, gold-coloured earrings, a necklace, and even bangles. With hair left open, she nods and blinks her eyes now and then, making her look as natural as a human.

Challenges

OTV acknowledged the difficulty of teaching Lisa the Odia language and stated that efforts are being made to improve her skills. The platform aims to improve her interactive skills, allowing her to communicate with others more effectively. Viewers were also urged to contact Lisa on social media channels like Instagram and Facebook. The debut of Lisa demonstrates that the boundaries of AI in the media sector are being stretched, offering up new possibilities for engaging and dynamic news displays in various languages and geographical contexts.

Conclusion

There has been a lot of recent media discussion on the adverse effects of AI, ranging from potential mass unemployment to misinformation running rampant. In India, AI news anchors are still in the testing phase, and it will be some time before they take over breaking news parts. News networks currently use them to present short news bulletins, sometimes with voiceovers recorded by human journalists and lip-synced by AI anchors. AI enthusiasts hail it as an exciting advance in Indian TV journalism. However, some argue that the introduction of AI into newsrooms poses a threat to human jobs.