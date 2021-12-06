MARKET NEWS

Technology

2022 MacBook Air launch rumoured alongside four new Mac machines

There have been reports in the past about the launch of the high-end iMac, 2022 MacBook Air M2 and the Mac mini.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST
The upcoming entry-level MacBook Pro will come with the same M2 chip, which will debut with the MacBook Air M2.

Apple is rumoured to launch at least five new Mac models in 2022. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the iPhone 13 Pro Max maker’s Mac lineup for 2022 will include an entry-level MacBook Pro model. In addition to this, the upcoming Mac lineup includes the much-rumoured MacBook Air with an M2 chip and a high-end iMac.

There have been reports in the past about the launch of the high-end iMac, 2022 MacBook Air M2 and the Mac mini. However, very few details of the upcoming MacBook Pro M2 have surfaced online. Gurman (via MacRumors) had previously stated that the upcoming entry-level MacBook Pro will come with the same M2 chip, which will debut with the MacBook Air M2. It will have a 10-core CPU, improved performance, etc. We can expect the entry-level MacBook Pro to feature lesser ports than the high-end 14”, 16” models. 

Regarding the iMac, Gurman claims that the high-end machine will sit above the 24-inch iMac machine launched with an M1 chip earlier this year. A previous leak from tipster Dylan revealed that the machine is likely to be called iMac Pro. Its base model will feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. They will also come equipped with an HDMI slot, SD Card slot and a number of USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports like the MacBook Pro. Apple will reportedly ship the machine with an adapter with an ethernet port. 

The iMac Pro will feature Apple's latest chips—M1 Pro and M1 Max—that debuted with the MacBook Pro. It will also have a 27-inch mini-LED display with ProMotion technology. The design will be similar to a 24-inch iMac but the pro variant will reportedly feature darker and smaller bezels, compared to the 24-inch iMac models. The company has also tested Face ID on the machine but the leaker said that the feature hasn't been confirmed.

Details of the Mac mini have leaked in the past, which can be checked by clicking here.
Tags: #Mac #Macbook #MacBook Air #Macbook Pro
first published: Dec 6, 2021 01:30 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.