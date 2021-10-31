New leaks hint at an iMac Pro in 2022

Leaks say that the iMac Pro will have a 27-inch ProMotion display

Apple is building an iMac Pro that will be launched in 2022, according to the latest leaks from Dylandkt Twitter account.

The iMac Pro will feature Apple's latest chips—M1 Pro and M1 Max—that debuted with the MacBook Pro. It will also have a 27-inch mini-LED display with ProMotion technology.

The design will be similar to a 24-inch iMac but the pro variant will reportedly feature darker and smaller bezels, compared to the 24-inch iMac models.



iMac (Pro)

Promotion and Mini Led

Base model 16gb Ram 512gb Storage

M1 Pro and Max

Dark bezels

HDMI, SD Card, Usb C

Similar design to iMac 24 and Pro Display XDR

Starting price at or over 2000 dollars

Ethernet on brick standard

Face ID was tested (Not confirmed)

1H 2022

— Dylan (@dylandkt) October 30, 2021

Apple is calling it the iMac Pro not only because it uses Apple's most advanced chips but to differentiate the 27-inch offering from the 24-inch iMac. The company has also tested Face ID on the machine but the leaker said that the feature hasn't been confirmed.

The base model will feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. They will also come equipped with an HDMI slot, SD Card slot and a number of USB Type-C Thunderbolt ports like the MacBook Pro. Apple will reportedly ship the machine with an adapter with an ethernet port.

It will be pricey, starting at $2,000 (around Rs 1.5 lakh) for the base model. The leaker says the product is on track to be launched in the first half of 2022.