Will continue as CM of Telangana for the next ten years, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrashekar Rao_KCR

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made it clear that there would be no change of guard in the state of Telangana and he would continue as Chief Minister for the next decade, putting to rest any speculation about passing on the reins to his son.

"I am very healthy. I will continue as the Chief Minister for the next one decade," Rao said, dismissing reports that suggested a potential transfer of power to his son and working president TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Addressing the TRS State executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan, Rao told senior party leaders that serious action would be taken if any statements were made about KTR becoming the CM, the New Indian Express reported.

The CM also added that he did not understand why party leaders were indulging in such kind of speculation and wondered why his party leaders wanted him to resign from the post.

“Maatladite kaallu viraga godathaa (will break your legs), karru kalchi vaatha pedathaa (brand you with burning stick), bandakesi baadutaa (bang you on a rock) party nunchi bayata paarestaa (throw you out of the party),” Rao reportedly warned the leaders, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not verify this report

In 2016, K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) TRS had swept the elections winning 99 out of 150 seats while Owaisi’s AIMIM had bagged 44 seats. BJP had won 4, Congress 2 and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 1 seat.

KCR has lost significant ground after his party’s victory in the 2018 state assembly elections. TRS’s vote share declined from 47.4 percent in 2018 to 41.7 percent in the 2019 general elections.