MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Will continue as CM of Telangana for the next ten years, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Addressing the TRS State executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan, Rao told senior party leaders that serious action would be taken if any statements were made about KTR becoming the CM.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 10:02 PM IST
K Chandrashekar Rao_KCR

K Chandrashekar Rao_KCR

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made it clear that there would be no change of guard in the state of Telangana and he would continue as Chief Minister for the next decade, putting to rest any speculation about passing on the reins to his son.

"I am very healthy. I will continue as the Chief Minister for the next one decade," Rao said, dismissing reports that suggested a potential transfer of power to his son and working president TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

Addressing the TRS State executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan, Rao told senior party leaders that serious action would be taken if any statements were made about  KTR becoming the CM, the New Indian Express reported.

The CM also added that he did not understand why party leaders were indulging in such kind of speculation and wondered why his party leaders wanted him to resign from the post.

“Maatladite kaallu viraga godathaa (will break your legs), karru kalchi vaatha pedathaa (brand you with burning stick), bandakesi baadutaa (bang you on a rock) party nunchi bayata paarestaa (throw you out of the party),” Rao reportedly warned the leaders, the report said.

Close

Related stories

Moneycontrol could not verify this report

In 2016, K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) TRS  had swept the elections winning 99 out of 150 seats while Owaisi’s AIMIM had bagged 44 seats. BJP had won 4, Congress 2 and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) 1 seat.

KCR has lost significant ground after his party’s victory in the 2018 state assembly elections. TRS’s vote share declined from 47.4 percent in 2018 to 41.7 percent in the 2019 general elections.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #K Chandrashekar Rao #KCR #TRS
first published: Feb 8, 2021 10:02 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.