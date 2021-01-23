MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

West Bengal CM demands four national capitals that would function on rotational basis

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre, Mamata asked why should all the action be restricted to our National Capital Delhi alone and urged all parliamentarians to join her in the demand for four national capitals.

Moneycontrol News
January 23, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee_

Mamata Banerjee_


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised demands for four national capitals on January 23, 2021, while addressing a rally to honour freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birthday.

Mamata Banerjee said: “Why should there be only one national capital? Why not four national capitals – one each in the north, south, east, and west? Why cannot these four national capitals function on a rotational basis?”

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, Mamata asked why should all the action be restricted to our National Capital Delhi alone? She then urged all parliamentarians to join her in the demand for four national capitals stating the country needs to move over the “one nation, one leader” ideology.

The Bengal CM then went on to call out the Centre for observing Netaji’s birthday as “Parakaram Diwas” and said the state will celebrate “Deshnayak Dibas” on January 23, as Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore had honoured Netaji with the moniker “Deshbhakt”.
With agency inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #national capital #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose #west bengal #West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
first published: Jan 23, 2021 04:27 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.