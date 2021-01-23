West Bengal CM demands four national capitals that would function on rotational basis

Mamata Banerjee_

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised demands for four national capitals on January 23, 2021, while addressing a rally to honour freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birthday.

Mamata Banerjee said: “Why should there be only one national capital? Why not four national capitals – one each in the north, south, east, and west? Why cannot these four national capitals function on a rotational basis?”

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre, Mamata asked why should all the action be restricted to our National Capital Delhi alone? She then urged all parliamentarians to join her in the demand for four national capitals stating the country needs to move over the “one nation, one leader” ideology.



Homage to Deshnayak Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birthday. He was a true leader & strongly believed in unity of all people.

We are celebrating this day as #DeshNayakDibas. GoWB has also set up a committee to conduct year-long celebrations till January 23, 2022. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 23, 2021

The Bengal CM then went on to call out the Centre for observing Netaji’s birthday as “Parakaram Diwas” and said the state will celebrate “Deshnayak Dibas” on January 23, as Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore had honoured Netaji with the moniker “Deshbhakt”.With agency inputs