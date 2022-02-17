English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Punjab Elections 2022 | 'Country watched family from Delhi clapping,' PM Modi slams Priyanka Gandhi over 'UP Ke Bhaiya' row

    Channi stoked a political row after he was heard in a video saying “we will not allow bhaiya from UP and Bihar’ during a roadshow in Punjab on February 16

    Gulam Jeelani
    February 17, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17 hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his controversial "UP, Bihar ke bhaiye" comment.

    The Prime Minister, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Punjab, also targeted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for clapping while Channi made the comments.

    READ MC Election LIVE Updates February 17: Rajnath Singh addresses public meeting in Punjab's Amritsar

    "The Congress Chief Minister made the statement yesterday. And the Delhi family, his 'boss' (Priyanka Gandhi) stood next to him clapping. The whole country watched this. Who are these people humiliating by their remarks? There won’t be any village here (Punjab) where our brothers and sisters from UP and Bihar do not work," PM Modi said at a rally in Punjab’s Fazilka, two days ahead of February 20 polls in the border state.


    Close

    Related stories

    Channi stoked a political row after he was heard in a video saying “we will not allow bhaiye from UP and Bihar’ during a roadshow in Punjab on February 16. Channi made the comments, seen aimed at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was standing next to him.

    "Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab's daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi ke bhaiye cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP bhaiyes to stray into Punjab," the Punjab Chief Minister was heard saying

    Also, read : UP Election 2022 | Parties go full-throttle in battle for Bundelkhand

    On February 17, Channi, however, said that his statement was being misconstrued.

    "All migrant workers who came to Punjab till date, have toiled and taken it on path to development. We have only love for them, nobody can change it," the Punjab CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    The PM said people of such divisive mentality should not be allowed to rule Punjab. "Where was Guru Govind Singh born? In Patna Sahib, in Bihar. Will you throw Guru Govind Singh out of Punjab?" the PM asked.

    He also invoked Guru Ravidas, the Dalit saint whose birth anniversary on February 16 saw various political leaders, including Channi visiting his birthplace in Varanasi, to pay obeisance.

    "Only yesterday we observed Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Where was he born? In Uttar Pradesh, in Varanasi. Will you remove Sant Ravidas from Punjab?" asked the PM.

    Vadra also said Channi's statement was being misconstrued.

    "All that CM Charanjit Channi said was that Punjab should be run by Punjabis. His statement was misconstrued. I don't think anyone from UP is interested in coming to Punjab and ruling," she said.
    Gulam Jeelani is a journalist with over 12 years of reporting experience. Based in New Delhi, he covers politics and governance for Moneycontrol.
    Tags: #Charanjit Singh Channi #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi #Punjab Election 2022
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 04:20 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.