    MC Election LIVE Updates February 17: PM Modi to address rallies in Punjab's Fazilka, UP's Fatehpur today

    Take a quick look at all the major updates on assembly elections in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    A man's inked marked finger is seen as he leaves a polling station. (Representative image)

    Highlights:

    -- PM Modi to address rallies in Punjab's Fazilka, UP's Fatehpur

    -- Punjab chief electoral officer holds meeting with returning officers over February 20 polls

    Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur district ahead of Punjab Assembly election

    PM Modi to address rallies in Punjab's Fazilka, UP's Fatehpur 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in poll-bound Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on February 17. He will first visit Punjab's Fazilka to address the rally at noon, and later UP's Fatehpur at 3.50 pm.

    Punjab chief electoral officer holds meeting with returning officers over February 20 polls

    Punjab's chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju has conducted a review meeting with returning officers for the February 20 assembly elections directing them to ensure proper arrangements at polling stations following the poll panel's instructions. The chief electoral officer has asked officials to ensure availability of masks, gloves, PPE kits, soaps, thermometers, and sanitisers at every polling station, according to an official release.
