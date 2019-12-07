App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 07, 2019 07:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCP demands speedy trial of Unnao accused, change in law

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik also asked if the accused were being shielded by the government machinery.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The NCP on December 7 demanded a trial in a fast-track court of the accused in the Unnao rape case after the victim woman, who was set ablaze on Thursday, died at a Delhi hospital.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik also asked if the accused were being shielded by the government machinery.

"We want the accused to be arrested at the earliest and punished through trial in a fast-track court," Malik told reporters here.

Close

The 23-year-old Unnao rape victim who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90 per cent burns died on Friday night.

related news

The woman was set afire by five men, including two of her alleged rapists, on Thursday morning when she was going to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing.

The Uttar Pradesh government said on Saturday that all the accused have been arrested.

Malik, meanwhile, also said a demand was being made from some quarters that the "Telangana pattern" be followed in for Unnav case accused too, which was not right.

Four accused in the Hyderabad woman veterinarian rape-murder case were killed in an encounter on Friday.

"This is not right. In Hyderabad, people are saying, justice was delivered. But it was done in unjust manner. Nobody has the right to punish someone," Malik said, adding that proper judicial process be followed in the Unnao matter.

The NCP wants amendment to the law to ensure that trials of gang rape cases are completed within a stipulated period, and mercy petitions in such matters too should be decided within a fixed time, he said.

"Only then fear (of law) will be instilled," he added.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 7, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #India #Justice #Unnao gangrape case

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.