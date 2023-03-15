Modi marches on...: BJP unveils animated video in run-up to 2024 polls

Opposition leaders are shown shouting "maut ka saudagar", "chaiwallah", "chowkidar chor hai" and "Gautam Das" which seem to have no impact on Modi's journey.

The BJP has released a short animated video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi marching ahead in his mission to serve various sections of society and firmly on course to make India a five-trillion dollar economy, brushing aside abuses and allegations showered on him by the Opposition.

The four-minute-thirty-second video animation, titled "Mujhe Chalte Jaana Hai" (I have to keep walking), shows Modi's journey from becoming the chief minister of Gujarat to the prime minister amid barbs by Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mani Shankar Aiyar and Digvijaya Singh.

The video makes no mention of the 2024 parliamentary elections and shows Modi climbing a flight of stairs past the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections towards a five-trillion-dollar economy with a trademark jhola on the shoulder, walking past opposition leaders levelling allegations against him and unveiling government schemes for the poor after becoming prime minister.

The prime minister is shown doing a tightrope walk over a deep valley carrying a huge syringe of indigenously developed vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

US President Joe Biden, his predecessor Barack Obama, and former British premier Boris Johnson also make cameo appearances in the short video, which was shared by several Union ministers.

Obama is first seen alongside Sonia Gandhi as the US denied a visa to Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. Obama is shown running up the stairs with a US visa in hand after Modi became prime minister in 2014, leaving Gandhi grimacing.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha win, Biden and Johnson are seen cheering Modi seated on the prime minister's chair.

Modi is shown walking past a distraught Rahul Gandhi, with the Rafale allegation landing at his feet after the prime minister launched a helicopter manufacturing unit at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and a BBC newsreader reaching out to him in connection with the documentary.

The video ends with Modi marching towards the target of a five-trillion-dollar economy ignoring abuses showered on him.