current-affairs 'Modi May Not Win 2024 Elections': Rahul Gandhi Boasts Of Opposition Unity In The US, Says 'BJP Polarising India' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during an interaction at the National Press Club in Washington expressed a sense of optimism on opposition unity against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Rahul Gandhi said that the results may “surprise many people”. When asked about Prime Minister Modi's growing popularity, Rahul accused BJP of spreading hatred in India and polarising the nation.