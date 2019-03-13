App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Here are key developments over the last 100 days that will shape political discourse

Important developments include Pulwama attack and Balakot air strike, Rahul Gandhi's promise of minimum income and 10% quota for upper caste EWS

Aakriti Handa @aakriti_handa
Whatsapp

The Election Commission announced the dates for the Lok Sabha polls on March 10. But, what happened in the 100 days before this crucial announcement will end up shaping the narrative of the upcoming polls.

From rolling out of policies to lapsing of bills, from pacifying bickering allies to burying hatchets with arch enemies, these last 100 days have been extremely eventful and stimulating.

Let’s take a look:

Farmer is the nucleus

related news

After their tri-state victory in the Assembly elections, which concluded in December last year, the Congress waived off farmer loans in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Such must have been the efficacy of the measure that it compelled the Centre to rethink and roll out the KISAN Yojana in the interim budget. The scheme promises direct transfer of Rs 6,000 annually to farmers’ accounts.

Reservation for the economically backward

The NDA government introduced the 103rd Constitution Amendment Bill to roll out 10 percent reservation for the economically backward upper caste with an annual income of Rs 8 lakh. The scheme checkmated the Opposition completely, leaving them no scope to come back at the ruling government.

Congress promise of minimum income

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, at a rally in Raipur on January 28, promised direct cash transfer to ensure minimum income for every poor family in the country. The scheme is also said to feature in the party’s manifesto.

Race for reservations

The states weren’t far behind when it came to giving reservations, even if it meant breaching the 50 percent ceiling earmarked by the Supreme Court. For instance, the newly formed Congress government in Rajasthan introduced a bill giving 5 percent reservation to Gujjars and four other communities above the existing OBC quota. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh gave 5 percent quota to upper caste Kapus, who form close to 27 percent of the state’s population. Madhya Pradesh issued an ordinance to raise the state OBC quota to 27 percent from the existing 14 percent.

Meanwhile, the Centre overturned the Supreme Court’s verdict and recalled the 200-point roster system for faculty reservation in universities.

CBI crisis

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government benched CBI director Alok Verma. However, the Supreme Court overruled that decision, despite which Verma quit after being shunted out of the investigation agency.

In another case, CBI officials reached Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence to interrogate him about the Saradha scam, but they were detained by the Kolkata Police. The fiasco led to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee staging a dharna, which eventually became a platform for show of strength for the United Opposition, against the ruling government for allegedly corrupting the institutions of this country.

The CBI was also successful in extraditing alleded middleman in the AgustaWestland Chopper Scam Christian Michel from Dubai.

Priyanka finally makes political debut

Priyanka Gandhi finally joined active politics on January 23 after she was made the Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Her debut is purported to re-energise the Grand Old Party and give an impetus to the party’s campaign.

Pulwama terror attack and its aftermath

On February 14, Pakistan-backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked a CRPF convoy near Pulwama, killing 40 jawans. The incident led to a public duel between the two countries, with India taking diplomatic as well as muscular action against Pakistan.

India conducted a “pre-emptive non-military” air strike on a terror camp in Balakot, deep inside of Pakistan. Pakistan retaliated the next day and an Indian pilot – Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman – was taken captive by the neighbouring country in the aerial engagement that ensued. He was later released by Pakistan.

Political observers believe that the incident changed the discourse of Indian politics, in particular, the BJP’s agenda. Party insiders have even admitted that national security has now superseded development in their agenda for the upcoming elections.

The Rafale exposé

The Opposition, which has been consistent in lambasting the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for alleged corruption in the Rafale deal, got a shot in the arm when The Hindu revealed documents saying the “Defence Ministry had firmly protested against the Prime Minister holding parallel parleys with the French government”.

Besides, the Supreme Court agreed to hear review petitions against their previous ruling in the Rafale matter, allaying apprehensions of the Balakot air strike erasing the discourse on Rafale.

The Mandir Mediation

The Supreme Court ruled that the Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid land dispute case will be sent for court-monitored mediation. The three-member panel, headed by retired SC judge FMI Kalifullah and comprising Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, has been given eight weeks to resolve the matter and find a “permanent solution”.

Enemy of enemy, a friend?   

On the one hand, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party buried the hatchet and announced to contest Lok Sabha Polls together with the common goal of defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read Also | Taking stock of alliances across states

On the other hand, BJP supremo Amit Shah wooed a sulking Shiv Sena with his infallible charm.

The BJP even sealed an alliance with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

Introduced, stalled, lapsed

Two bills – the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the Triple Talaq Bill – faced a lot of heat from the Opposition in Parliament, so much so, they lapsed after no consensus could be reached on them. However, on February 19, ordinance for banning instant triple talaq was re-promulgated by the Union cabinet.

Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #Balakot air strike #EWS quota #farm loan waiver #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Priyanka Gandhi #Pulwama terror attack #Rafale deal #Triple Talaq Bill

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pakistan Successfully Test-fires 'Smart Weapon' From JF-17 Fighter Jet

Elections 2019: The Story of How 90 Crore Voters Make and Break Histor ...

How Andhra Pradesh Voted In Assembly And LS Polls In The Past Three El ...

Mayawati's Latest Single. I Don't Want to Hold Your Hand

Wait and Watch, Says BJP as it Works Out Plan to Win Guna and Chhindwa ...

For BJP, Nationalism a Strategy to Win Polls Just Like Priyanka’s En ...

BJP's 1st List of Candidates From Karnataka to be Finalised on March 1 ...

Assam Elephant Death: Forest Department Had Warned Army Against Killer ...

BJP Like a Psychiatric Patient, Says Mamata Banerjee After it Asks EC ...

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Rahul Gandhi’s attacks on Modi may grab eyeballs, but without meanin ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to break the mould aga ...

Modi, the Eros Now web series will release during the general election ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Jadhav and B ...

Morgan Freeman joins the cast of The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

After PM Modi’s request, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar among stars urging ...

Bumro from Notebook: Zaheer Iqbal shows off his dance moves and impres ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.