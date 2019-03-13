Lok Sabha polls 2019: Here are key developments over the last 100 days that will shape political discourse

The Election Commission announced the dates for the Lok Sabha polls on March 10. But, what happened in the 100 days before this crucial announcement will end up shaping the narrative of the upcoming polls.

From rolling out of policies to lapsing of bills, from pacifying bickering allies to burying hatchets with arch enemies, these last 100 days have been extremely eventful and stimulating.

Let’s take a look:

Farmer is the nucleus

After their tri-state victory in the Assembly elections, which concluded in December last year, the Congress waived off farmer loans in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Such must have been the efficacy of the measure that it compelled the Centre to rethink and roll out the KISAN Yojana in the interim budget. The scheme promises direct transfer of Rs 6,000 annually to farmers’ accounts.

Reservation for the economically backward

The NDA government introduced the 103rd Constitution Amendment Bill to roll out 10 percent reservation for the economically backward upper caste with an annual income of Rs 8 lakh. The scheme checkmated the Opposition completely, leaving them no scope to come back at the ruling government.

Congress promise of minimum income

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, at a rally in Raipur on January 28, promised direct cash transfer to ensure minimum income for every poor family in the country. The scheme is also said to feature in the party’s manifesto.

Race for reservations

The states weren’t far behind when it came to giving reservations, even if it meant breaching the 50 percent ceiling earmarked by the Supreme Court. For instance, the newly formed Congress government in Rajasthan introduced a bill giving 5 percent reservation to Gujjars and four other communities above the existing OBC quota. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh gave 5 percent quota to upper caste Kapus, who form close to 27 percent of the state’s population. Madhya Pradesh issued an ordinance to raise the state OBC quota to 27 percent from the existing 14 percent.

Meanwhile, the Centre overturned the Supreme Court’s verdict and recalled the 200-point roster system for faculty reservation in universities.

CBI crisis

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government benched CBI director Alok Verma. However, the Supreme Court overruled that decision, despite which Verma quit after being shunted out of the investigation agency.

In another case, CBI officials reached Kolkata Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence to interrogate him about the Saradha scam, but they were detained by the Kolkata Police. The fiasco led to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee staging a dharna, which eventually became a platform for show of strength for the United Opposition, against the ruling government for allegedly corrupting the institutions of this country.

The CBI was also successful in extraditing alleded middleman in the AgustaWestland Chopper Scam Christian Michel from Dubai.

Priyanka finally makes political debut

Priyanka Gandhi finally joined active politics on January 23 after she was made the Congress general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Her debut is purported to re-energise the Grand Old Party and give an impetus to the party’s campaign.

Pulwama terror attack and its aftermath

On February 14, Pakistan-backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked a CRPF convoy near Pulwama, killing 40 jawans. The incident led to a public duel between the two countries, with India taking diplomatic as well as muscular action against Pakistan.

India conducted a “pre-emptive non-military” air strike on a terror camp in Balakot, deep inside of Pakistan. Pakistan retaliated the next day and an Indian pilot – Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman – was taken captive by the neighbouring country in the aerial engagement that ensued. He was later released by Pakistan.

Political observers believe that the incident changed the discourse of Indian politics, in particular, the BJP’s agenda. Party insiders have even admitted that national security has now superseded development in their agenda for the upcoming elections.

The Rafale exposé

The Opposition, which has been consistent in lambasting the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for alleged corruption in the Rafale deal, got a shot in the arm when The Hindu revealed documents saying the “Defence Ministry had firmly protested against the Prime Minister holding parallel parleys with the French government”.

Besides, the Supreme Court agreed to hear review petitions against their previous ruling in the Rafale matter, allaying apprehensions of the Balakot air strike erasing the discourse on Rafale.

The Mandir Mediation

The Supreme Court ruled that the Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid land dispute case will be sent for court-monitored mediation. The three-member panel, headed by retired SC judge FMI Kalifullah and comprising Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, has been given eight weeks to resolve the matter and find a “permanent solution”.

Enemy of enemy, a friend?

On the one hand, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party buried the hatchet and announced to contest Lok Sabha Polls together with the common goal of defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the other hand, BJP supremo Amit Shah wooed a sulking Shiv Sena with his infallible charm.

The BJP even sealed an alliance with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

Introduced, stalled, lapsed

Two bills – the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the Triple Talaq Bill – faced a lot of heat from the Opposition in Parliament, so much so, they lapsed after no consensus could be reached on them. However, on February 19, ordinance for banning instant triple talaq was re-promulgated by the Union cabinet.

Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.