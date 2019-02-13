Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amidst violent protests, Rajasthan Assembly passes bill granting 5% quota to Gujjars

The bill seeks to increase the backward classes' reservation from the present 21 percent to 26 percent with five percent reservation to Gujjars, Banjaras, Gadia Lohars, Raikas and Gadaria.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Visuals from the site of the ongoing protest by Gujjar community in Sawai Madhopur (Image: ANI)
Visuals from the site of the ongoing protest by Gujjar community in Sawai Madhopur (Image: ANI)
Whatsapp

The Rajasthan Assembly on February 13 passed a bill granting 5 percent reservation to Gujjars and four other communities in jobs and educational institutions.

The government had introduced the Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutes in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the State) Amendment Bill, 2019, in the Assembly for giving reservation to Gujjars and the other castes.

The bill was presented in the Rajasthan Assembly by Energy Minister B D Kalla to pacify members of the Gujjar community who have been holding demonstrations since February 8 across the state for quota. They had blocked the Delhi-Mumbai railway track and several highways and roads.

The bill seeks to increase the backward classes' reservation from the present 21 percent to 26 percent with five percent reservation to Gujjars, Banjaras, Gadia Lohars, Raikas and Gadaria.

related news

The statement on the objective and reasons of the bill stated that the five castes are most backward and require five percent separate reservation. It also mentions that the central government recently passed the constitution amendment bill to extend reservation to the EWS section among upper castes and that breached the limit of 50 percent reservation earmarked by the Supreme Court.

Gujjar leaders had earlier indicated that they will only call off their protest if they see a "concrete proposal" from the government, implying that they wanted the bill to be passed first.

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and his supporters had blocked the railway tracks in Sawai Madhopur district and several highways, demanding the quota in government jobs and educational institutes.

 
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #EWS quota #Gujjars #India #Rajasthan #Supreme Court

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.