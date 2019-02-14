Present
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 11:49 PM IST

Pulwama terror attack: At least 40 CRPF jawans martyred in J&K, JeM claims responsibility

Former chief minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah expressed his condolences, saying the "fidayeen attack" by JeM is "reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre 2004-05".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

At least 40 CRPF jawans were killed and dozens injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Awantipora, Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the worst attack on India's armed forces since the Uri airbase attack in 2016.

Banned terrorist organisation, allegedly backed by Pakistan, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility.

Two buses in the CRPF convoy were targetted in a high-intensity IED blast. A CRPF official told news agency ANI, "There were 70 vehicles in the convoy and one of the vehicles came under attack. The convoy was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar."

Media reports suggest JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan, in a text message to Kashmiri News agency GNS, has claimed that a local fidayeen terrorist Aadil Ahmed executed the attack.

Zulfiqar Hassan, IG CRPF(Operations), told mediapersons that the J&K police has taken up the investigation. "The injured have been shifted to hospital. Post-blast analysis is being done on the spot," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident "despicable" and "dastardly" and said that the "sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain."

PM Modi also said that he has spoken to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned the incident.

Former chief minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah also expressed his condolences, saying the "fidayeen attack" by JeM is "reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre 2004-05".


Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu expressed his shock at "the dastardly attack", extending his condolences for the bereaved and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured:


Union Minister Arun Jaitley said that the attack is a "cowardice & condemnable act" and stated that "terrorists will be given unforgettable lesson for their heinous act."

Reacting to the attack, BJP President Amit Shah said "our forces will remain against such acts of terror and defeat them."


Meanwhile, it has been reported that Home Minister Rajnath Singh is in talks with RR Bhatnagar, DG CRPF, to take stock of the situation. The Home Minister, who was scheduled to address a rally in Patna on February 15 has canceled the event and will visit Srinagar, according to reports.

J&K Rajbhavan PRO issued a statement saying, "Governor Satyapal Malik observed forces responsible for the insurgency in J&K are desperate and frustrated and just want to prove their presence. Visibly, it seems to be guided from across the border as Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility."

"The Governor has urged all the Security Forces Commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the District and Divisional Civil and Police Administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments," the statement read.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also condemned the "cowardly attack on the CRPF convoy" and extended his condolences to the family of the deceased:

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief for the martyred jawans:

First Published on Feb 14, 2019 05:56 pm

