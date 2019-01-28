App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi promises minimum income guarantee to poor if Congress returns to power

Gandhi made the remarks at the 'Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan' held here to express gratitude to Chhattisgarh's people, particularly farmers, for voting the party to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced on January 28  that his party would ensure minimum income guarantee for every poor in the country if it returns to power after the Lok Sabha polls due in April-May.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP of trying to create two Indias – "one of the Rafale scam, Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi and the other of the poor farmers".

Rahul Gandhi tweeted:

Gandhi made the remarks at the 'Kisaan Abhaar Sammelan' held in Raipur to express gratitude to Chhattisgarh's people, particularly farmers, for voting the party to power in the state after a gap of 15 years.

"The Congress has decided to take a historic decision... The Congress-led government is going to give minimum income guarantee. This means, each poor person in India will have minimum income. This means there will be no hungry, poor people in India," Gandhi said.

He also distributed loan waiver certificates to some of the beneficiary farmers during the function.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior Congress leader P L Punia were among those present at the event.

The Congress had posted a massive victory in last year's state Assembly polls, winning 68 of the total 90 seats.

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Gandhi had assured to waive farm loans if his party was voted to power in the state.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 05:12 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Congress President Rahul Gandhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.