Leading by example: Leaders who took COVID-19 vaccine shots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture of getting the COVID-19 vaccine shot at around 7:00 am on March 1. In the picture, he is seen sporting an Assamese 'gamocha' and getting inoculated with a smile on his face. Sister P Niveda from Puducherry and a second nurse can be seen in the picture posted by the PM. (Image: Twitter/@DDNewslive)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a bunch of political leaders who were given a jab of Covid-19 vaccine on March 1 as India expanded the vaccination drive to beyond healthcare and frontline workers

Modi, 70, took shot of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine amid apprehensions expressed by some experts about its efficacy and amid a reluctance by a large section of people to participate in the vaccination drive.

The nationwide inoculation drive of persons above 60 and those over 45 with illnesses began on March 1.

Soon after the PM, many leaders followed suit and took the vaccine jab. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik was among the first leaders to receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The 74-year-old Biju Janata Dal chief took the vaccine shot at the Vidhan Sabha dispensary, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.



I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today.

I will be taking the 2nd dose after 28 days. I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/mfA1xJXiGg March 1, 2021

"Happy to share that I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today. Grateful to our scientists, health workers for their race against time to deliver the vaccine to people. Appeal to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccine for a #COVIDFreeOdisha," Patnaik tweeted, sharing an image of himself taking first dose of the vaccine.

Among others, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took his first dose of COVID-19Vaccine in Chennai. "I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today. I will be taking the 2nd dose after 28 days. I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus," Naidu said.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic

The government had announced last week that everyone above 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

"PM took COVID-19 vaccine & showed that we must do the same when turn comes. It'll go long way in getting over vaccine hesitancy. All over 60 yrs of age & those above 45 yrs with comorbidities must take vaccine. It's the only way to come out of pandemic," AIIMS Director Dr Sandeep Guleria said.



Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took his first dose of #COVID19Vaccine today. pic.twitter.com/iwKvMyim90 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

In early January, India’s drug regulator had approved two vaccines — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and the Oxford/AstraZeneca-developed Covishield, which is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) — for emergency use in the country.

Later, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also took his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Patna, according to news agency ANI.

“Vaccination will be absolutely free in the entire Bihar state. Such facility will be made available even at private hospitals, it will be facilitated by the state government,” Kumar said.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said he will do the booking today and plans to get vaccinated on March 2.

“I appeal to all citizens who are above 60 yrs of age, those above 45 yrs with comorbidities, all MPs-MLAs & even Opposition MLAs to get vaccinated. This would send a message to people that they should get vaccinated at the earliest,” Dr Vardhan, told ANI.

He said the side effects are minimal like swelling or fever. "This sometimes happens during normal vaccination too. Hospitalisation due to vaccination is 0.0004 - it's negligible. No death has occurred due to vaccination,” he said.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Union Minister Jitendra Singh were among other leaders who received the COVID-19 vaccine shot.