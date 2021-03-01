Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra logs 8,293 new COVID-19 cases, 62 fresh fatalities

March 01, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.1 percent. Globally, more than 11.4 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 25.29 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 341st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,10,96,731 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,051 deaths. A total of 1,07,75,169 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,64,511 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.48 percent of the