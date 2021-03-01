English
March 01, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra logs 8,293 new COVID-19 cases, 62 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 341st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,10,96,731 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,051 deaths. A total of 1,07,75,169 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 1,64,511 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 1.48 percent of the
total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.1 percent. Globally, more than 11.4 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 25.29 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
  • March 01, 2021 / 08:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

    West Bengal reported 192 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and two more deaths, as per an official bulletin. The state has so far recorded 10,268 deaths and 5,75,118 cases, it said. The discharge rate went up to 97.64 percent with 216 more people recovering from the disease, the bulletin said. There are 3,307 active cases in the state at present. (PTI)

  • March 01, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Sprinter Blake says he would rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine

    Olympic champion sprinter Yohan Blake of Jamaica said he would rather miss the Tokyo Games than get the COVID-19 vaccine, although getting vaccinated will not be required of the athletes competing there this summer. "My mind still stays strong, I don't want any vaccine, I'd rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine, I am not taking it," he was quoted as saying in Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner. "I don't really want to get into it now, but I have my reasons." (Reuters)

  • March 01, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today.

  • March 01, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 8,293 new COVID-19 cases, 62 die

    Maharashtra's per day count of new COVID-19 cases continued to remain above the 8,000-mark yesterday, while the death toll increased by 62 to reach 52,154, the health department said. The state recorded 8,293 new cases during the day, it said. It was the fifth consecutive day when the state's daily infection count was more than 8,000. A total of 3,753 patients were discharged during the day, which pushed the recovery count to 20,24,704. There are 77,008 active cases across the state at present, the department said in a statement. (PTI)

  • March 01, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Nashik sees 481 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

    The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 1,22,810 after 481 cases were added yesterday, while the toll rose by four and the recovery count by 186, an official said. The district has so far seen 2,105 deaths, while 1,17,555 people have been discharged, he added. With 1,656 samples being examined on the day, the overall number of tests in Nashik reached 5,42,452. (PTI)

  • March 01, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus in South Africa LIVE Updates | South Africa moves into lockdown level 1 after 'dramatic' decline in COVID-19 cases

    South Africa will move into the lowest 'alert level-1' lockdown from today, further relaxing restrictions on movement, economic activities and gatherings, after a "dramatic" decline in COVID-19 cases over eight weeks. 'Alert level-1' is the lowest of five levels of lockdown, which was imposed almost a year ago following the outbreak of the coronavirus that has infected over 1.5 million people and claimed nearly 50,000 lives in the country. (PTI)

  • March 01, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

