MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch the webinar on "COLLECTIVE FORCE: India Inc. unites to tackle the second wave of COVID-19" on June 23, 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Jammu & Kashmir: Gupkar Alliance leaders to attend all-party meet called by PM Narendra Modi on June 24

The scheduled all-party meeting will be PM Narendra Modi's first interaction with all political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Centre abrogated the state's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories

Moneycontrol News
June 22, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah (File image)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah (File image)

All leaders of political parties comprising Jammu and Kashmir’s Gupkar Alliance, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, will attend the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's J&K unit president Ravinder Raina, two senior party leaders -- former deputy chief ministers Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta -- will also take part in the scheduled meeting, which will be PM Modi's first interaction with all the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Centre abrogated the state's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories: J&K and Ladakh.

Also read - Explained | Delimitation in J&K: Here's all you need to know about the exercise

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is an amalgam of six mainstream parties in J&K, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The invitees for the meeting with the prime minister include four former chief ministers National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

Close

Related stories

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #gupkar alliance #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Narendra Modi #Politics
first published: Jun 22, 2021 12:31 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.