Jammu & Kashmir: Gupkar Alliance leaders to attend all-party meet called by PM Narendra Modi on June 24

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah (File image)

All leaders of political parties comprising Jammu and Kashmir’s Gupkar Alliance, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, will attend the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 24.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's J&K unit president Ravinder Raina, two senior party leaders -- former deputy chief ministers Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta -- will also take part in the scheduled meeting, which will be PM Modi's first interaction with all the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Centre abrogated the state's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories: J&K and Ladakh.

Also read - Explained | Delimitation in J&K: Here's all you need to know about the exercise

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is an amalgam of six mainstream parties in J&K, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The invitees for the meeting with the prime minister include four former chief ministers National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)