Interview | Nitin Gadkari: Politics of compulsions, convenience not good for democracy

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on February 10 that leaders switching parties because of politics of compulsions and convenience is not good for Indian democracy.

"Politics is a game of compulsions, contradictions, limitations and some people are coming and going,” Nitin Gadkari told News18 in an exclusive interview.

“Unfortunately, politics is not ideology based politics, the politics of convenience is very strong in the country and that is the problem that the people are leaving the parties,” the former BJP President said in response to a question on Uttarakhand leader Harak Singh Rawat, who after being expelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), joined the Congress, last month.

Gadkari said while the difference in opinion was understandable, but 'zero ideology' of leaders was a big problem that the Indian democracy is facing today. The need, he said, was to make politics ideology-based to prevent leaders from changing parties.

“If anywhere there is a difference of ideology, then I can understand. Matbhinita (difference of opinion) is not a problem but vichar-shunyata (Zero ideology) is a problem. And that is one of the big problems of Indian democracy. We need to make our politics based on ideology. But today there is no ideology - I never understand why people are leaving the party, I never understand why people are coming to the party. I always explain it as politics of convenience which is not good for democracy,” Gadkari said.

The practice of politicians deserting parties just ahead of elections is not unusual. A few days after Harak Singh Rawat’s joining the Congress ahead of Uttarakhand polls, former Congress leader and Union Minister in United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, RPN Singh joined the BJP on January 25, weeks ahead of Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the biggest gainer of defections while the Congress party suffered maximum with its leaders switching sides in elections held between 2014 and 2021, an analysis by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) found. The saffron party was hit by a flurry of resignations in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, too. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati called for a more stringent anti-defection law amid a string of politicians switching parties.