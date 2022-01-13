MARKET NEWS

Politics

Another MLA quits BJP in UP; 7 resignations in 3 days

Dr Mukesh Verma is the seventh legislator, including two ministers, to have resigned from the BJP over the last three days.

PTI
January 13, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST
Representational image.

In a fresh jolt to the BJP, Dr Mukesh Verma, MLA from Shikohabad Assembly constituency here, on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the party alleging 'lack of respect' by the government towards backward classes and Dalits.

Verma is the seventh legislator, including two ministers, to have resigned from the BJP over the last three days.

Since the voices of the backward classes, Dalits, unemployed youth, traders of medium and small scale industries and shopkeepers among others are being ignored, I am resigning from the primary membership of the party, Verma stated in a letter to BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh.

He said he will continue the 'fight for justice' under Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader Swami Prasad Maurya. Maurya, after resigning from the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet on Tuesday, had alleged "gross neglect" by the BJP towards Dalits, backward classes, farmers, unemployed youth and small traders.

Verma, also an OBC leader, also sent a copy of the letter to the party’s national president JP Nadda. There are speculations that he will join the Samajwadi Party (SP).

In the recent past, Verma had met SP leaders amid rumours that the BJP would not field him in the upcoming polls. Avtar Singh Bhadana, Brijesh Kumar Prajapati, Roshan Lal Varma, Bhagwati Sagar and Vinay Shakya are the five other leaders that quit the BJP in the last 36 hours. Verma could not be contacted over phone.
PTI
Tags: #BJP #India #Politics
first published: Jan 13, 2022 12:56 pm

