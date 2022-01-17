MARKET NEWS

Uttarakhand Assembly Polls: Sacked BJP minister Harak Singh Rawat likely to join Congress today

Harak Singh Rawat, 61, was one of the nine Congress MLAs who had joined hands with the BJP against then Chief Minister Harish Rawat to dislodge his government in 2016.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST
Harak Singh Rawat is accused of pushing for tickets for several of his family members

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on January 16 night, expelled Harak Singh Rawat, a Cabinet minister in the Uttarakhand government, from the party less than a month ahead of February 14 assembly polls in the hill state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also wrote to the Governor about removing Rawat from the cabinet. Rawat has been removed from party’ primary membership for six years for anti-party activities, according to BJP leaders following a long internal wrangling, according to reports.

“The party has expelled Cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat for six years. Party state president Madan Kaushik has confirmed that he has been removed from party membership due to indiscipline. The party will not tolerate indiscipline,” BJP Uttarakhand media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan in a written statement.

Rawat, 61, the Minister of Forest and Environment, Labour, Employment and Skill Development, had threatened last month to resign from the post during a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

He stormed out of a cabinet meeting upset over alleged “government inaction” over a proposed medical college in Kotdwar, from where he is the MLA.

After CM’s recommendation on January 16, Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh removed Rawat from the state Cabinet. Chief Minister Dhami will now have the additional charge of all ministries and departments handled by Rawat.

Rawat is accused of pushing for tickets for several of his family members, according to a report in news agency PTI quoting BJP sources. He had reportedly met with some Congress leaders ahead of the Assembly election and visited Delhi, too.

Sources said Rawat is likely to join the Congress today. He was one of the nine Congress MLAs who had joined hands with the BJP against then Chief Minister Harish Rawat to dislodge his government in 2016. In 2012 he lost to Vijay Bahuguna in the race to become Chief Minister. He was later inducted in the Cabinet.

Elections in Uttarakhand will be held in one phase on February 14 with the counting of votes on March 10.

Rawat had won his first Assembly election in 1991 on a BJP ticket from Pauri. He served as the youngest minister in the late Kalyan Singh government in undivided Uttar Pradesh.

Later, he joined the Bahujan Ssamaj Party (BSP). In 1998, Rawat switched to the Congress after being denied a ticket by the BSP and got elected as MLA from Lansdowne in 2002 and 2007. He was the Leader of Opposition in the state between 2007 and 2012.
