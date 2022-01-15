EC extends ban on physical rallies and roadshows in 5 poll-bound states till January 22

Source: Reuters

The Election Commission of India on January 15 extended the ban on public rallies in five poll-bound states by a week until January 22 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

The poll panel, however, granted relaxation for the political parties by allowing indoor meetings of maximum of 300 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The Commission, while announcing the schedule of assembly election in five states on January 8, had announced ban on public rallies and meetings till January 15.

"No road show, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till January 22. No physical rallies of political parties or candidates (including probable) or any other shall be allowed till January 22.

The Commission said it will subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly.

The panel has also directed political parties to adhere to the provisions of model code of conduct and the broad guidelines of COVID-19. It has asked state/ district administration to ensure compliance of all instructions issued in this regard.

The poll panel held separate virtual meetings with the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of five-poll bound states (Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh), and the Chief Electoral Officers of these states.

During the meeting, everyone in unison supported the ban on physical processions like election rallies, road shows, motorcycle or cycle rallies given the emergence of Omicron variant, according to the sources.

The country has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases in last few weeks. India reported 2,68,833 fresh infections in the last 24 hours on January 15 morning. As many as 402 people died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,85,752, the Union Health Ministry said.