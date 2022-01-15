MARKET NEWS

EC extends ban on physical rallies and roadshows in 5 poll-bound states till January 22

However, political parties can hold indoor meetings of maximum of 300 people or 50 percent of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA, the Election Commission said.

Gulam Jeelani
January 15, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


The Election Commission of India on January 15 extended the ban on public rallies in five poll-bound states by a week until January 22 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

The poll panel, however, granted relaxation for the political parties by allowing indoor meetings of maximum of 300 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

READ : MC Election Update January 15: Congress releases first list of candidates for Punjab; Sidhu to contest polls from Amritsar East

The Commission, while announcing the schedule of assembly election in five states on January 8, had announced ban on public rallies and meetings till January 15.

"No road show, pad-yatra, cycle/bike/vehicle rally and procession shall be allowed till January 22. No physical rallies of political parties or candidates (including probable) or any other shall be allowed till January 22.

The Commission said it will subsequently review the situation and issue further instructions accordingly.

The panel has also directed political parties to adhere to the provisions of model code of conduct and the broad guidelines of COVID-19. It has asked state/ district administration to ensure compliance of all instructions issued in this regard.

The poll panel held separate virtual meetings with the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of five-poll bound states (Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh), and the Chief Electoral Officers of these states.

Also, read:  EC poll rally ban in UP: Here’s why BJP has the edge over other parties in digital campaigning

During the meeting, everyone in unison supported the ban on physical processions like election rallies, road shows, motorcycle or cycle rallies given the emergence of Omicron variant, according to the sources.

The country has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases in last few weeks.  India reported 2,68,833 fresh infections in the last 24 hours on January 15 morning.  As many as 402 people died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,85,752, the Union Health Ministry said.

The assembly polls in five states will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases to elect 403 MLAs between February 10 and March 7. Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa will vote in a single phase on February 14 while polling in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3. The counting of votes for all five assemblies will be held on March 10.
Gulam Jeelani is a journalist with over 12 years of reporting experience. Based in New Delhi, he covers politics and governance for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Coronavirus. COVID-19 #COVID-19 Omicron variant #Current Affairs #digital campaign #Election Commission India #India #Politics #UP Assembly election dates #Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022
first published: Jan 15, 2022 05:39 pm

