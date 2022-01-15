MC Election Update January 15: Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur Urban, EC to decide on extending ban on rallies

The BJP released a list of 105 candidates for the UP Assembly elections on January 15. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from Gorakhpur Urban.



Highlights

2022 Assembly Elections | The Election Commission of India will on January 15 decide whether or not to extend the ban on public rallies in five poll-bound states in view of the rising coronavirus cases in India. The poll panel, while announcing the schedule of assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur on January 8, had banned public rallies and meetings till January 15.

2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections | The BJP announced that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest the polls from the Gorakhpur Urban seat while his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu in Prayagraj. The party has released a list of 105 candidates for the elections.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad ruled out an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. “After all the discussions, in the end, I felt that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Dalits in this alliance, he just wants Dalit vote bank,” he told ANI. “He humiliated the people of Bahujan Samaj.”

2022 Punjab elections | The Aam Aadmi Party has received more than 8 lakh responses to a survey on who should be the party’s chief ministerial candidate. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has backed Bhagwant Mann but not formally announced if he will be the CM candidate. Meanwhile, former Punjab minister Joginder Singh Mann joined the Aam Aadmi Party on January 15, a day after snapping his 50-year-old ties with the Congress. AAP leader and Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha said that Mann's induction will give a huge boost to the party in the state.

2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections | The BJP accused the Congress of having an "anti-Hindu" mindset after the Opposition party complained to the Election Commission that the reconstitution of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee violated the Model Code of Conduct, PTI reported.