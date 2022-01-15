MARKET NEWS

English
Punjab elections 2022 | Congress releases first list of candidates: Navjot Singh Sidhu gets Amritsar East

As per the Congress first list for 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest the upcoming elections from Chamkaur Sahib SC.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood recently joined the Congress (Image source: ANI)

The Congress party on January 15 released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections 2022. In the Punjab Congress’ first list, candidate names have been listed for 86 seats.

As per the Congress first list for 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from the Amritsar East seat, while incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest the upcoming elections from Chamkaur Sahib (SC) seat.

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood, who recently joined the Congress, will contest from Moga, and Pratap Singh Bajwa from Qadian.

Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have already declared their number of candidates for the Assembly elections in Punjab, which will be held in a single phase on February 14. The results will be declared on March 10.

The Punjab Congress had gone through a leadership crisis last year after an open rebellion by party leaders, including cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, had ended in the unceremonious removal of Captain Amarinder Singh from the post of the chief minister. He was succeeded by Charanjit Singh Channi, the state’s first Dalit chief minister.

The Congress party has fielded Punjab Deputy CMs Sukhjinder Randhawa and Om Prakash Soni from Dera Baba Nanak and Amritsar Central, respectively.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2022 Punjab Assembly elections #Assembly Elections 2022 #Congress #Punjab
first published: Jan 15, 2022 03:21 pm

