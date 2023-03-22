Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up 'objectionable posters' against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik along with other senior police officers (PTI)

At least six people have been arrested by the Delhi Police, and more than 100 FIRs have been filed as a result of "objectionable posters" that were displayed throughout the national capital, some of which included disparaging remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The owners of two printing presses are also among those arrested.

As per reports, some parts of Delhi also had posters with the caption "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao". Although, posters did not mention details of the printing press.

Special CP Deependra Pathak in a statement to ANI said the Delhi police have taken immediate action and filed a complaint under the Printing Press Act and the Defacement of Property Act.

"A van was also intercepted as soon as it left the AAP office. Few posters were seized & arrests were made," he added.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

This is another development amidst an intensified scuffle that has been brewing between BJP and AAP since some time. The saffron party had mounted a sustained attack on the AAP and the Arvind Kejriwal government over the alleged "scam" related to the Delhi Excise Policy for 2021-22 for which Manish Sisodia has been detained.

Furthermore, a tussle between AAP and BJP over the Delhi Budget 2023 ensued. BJP alleges AAP leaked the Delhi Budget and they are to move privilege motion in the house. Most likely, this is the first time in history that budget proposals of the Delhi government have been returned by the Government of India, with suggestions for amendments.

(With inputs from ANI)