Cyclone Yaas: West Bengal CM arrives late for PM review meeting, leaves after handing over documents

Both the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary of West Bengal did not come to receive the PM despite being present in the same premises, according to the sources.

Moneycontrol News
May 28, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
The review meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district was the first in-person meeting between the PM Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after the recent assembly elections.

The review meeting at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district was the first in-person meeting between the PM Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after the recent assembly elections.


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived late for the Cyclone Yaas review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and left within minutes of handing over the related documents, sources said on May 28.

When the PM arrived to attend the review meeting, there was no one from the West Bengal government, sources said. Both the CM and the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, sources said, did not come to receive the PM despite being present in the same premises.

The PM, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Ministers, including Dharmendra Pradhan, they said, waited for 30 minutes for the representatives from West Bengal government to show up.

“Suddenly Mamata Banerjee stormed in and handed over a bunch of papers on the cyclone impact to the PM. She said that she is leaving as she has other visits lined up,” said a source.

The West Bengal CM, however, said she met the PM, apprised him about the post-cyclone situation in the state before proceeding for another relief and restoration meeting.

Earlier in the day, the PM landed at Kalaikunda airbase after conducting an aerial survey in Odisha and West Bengal. The review meeting scheduled between 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district was the first in-person meeting between the PM Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after the assembly elections that brought Banerjee back to power for the third time in a row.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will also attend the meeting said confrontational stance helped no one.The Governor said in a tweet. He received the PM at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station.

Apart from the Governor, Union Minister from Bengal Debashree Chaudhury and Leader of Opposition in Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari were also invited for the meeting. Banerjee, sources said, was irked with the decision to invite Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, her former aide who switched to the BJP, to the cyclone review meet scheduled with the state administration today.

Earlier, PM Modi visited Odisha and West Bengal to review the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas. He undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone affected areas in Bhadrak and Baleswar districts of Odisha, and Purba Medinipur in West Bengal.
TAGS: #2021 - West Bengal Government #2021 West Bengal election #Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee #Current Affairs #Cyclone Yaas #India #Politics #Prime Minister Modi
first published: May 28, 2021 04:44 pm

