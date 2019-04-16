App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 09:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP may revive 'Operation Kamala' post Lok Sabha polls, but it will not succeed: Siddaramaiah

There is no "threat" to the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government, which is "very much stable" and functioning smoothly without hiccups, he told PTI on Monday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP is likely to revive its "Operation Kamala" to topple the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka after the ongoing general election, but it will not succeed in its effort, Coalition Coordination Committee chairman Siddaramaiah has said.

There is no "threat" to the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government, which is "very much stable" and functioning smoothly without hiccups, he told PTI on Monday.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader further said "Operation Kamala 2.0" will not succeed as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unlikely to return to power at the Centre.

"Operation Kamala" (Operation Lotus) refers to the successful attempt of the BJP to engineer the defection of opposition legislators to ensure the stability of the BS Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka in 2008. It is widely believed that the saffron party is attempting "Operation Kamala 2.0" to form the government in the southern state by trying to lure the legislators of the ruling coalition.

related news

The BJP had tried to engineer defections soon after the May, 2018 Assembly polls when it emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats but fell short of majority. However, the Congress-JD(S) coalition was on guard.

"They may try Operation Kamala again and I do not think they will succeed," Siddaramaiah told PTI in an exclusive interview.

He was responding to a query on the possibility of the BJP, if it returns to power at the Centre, reviving its "poach-all" operation to stake claim to form the government in Karnataka.

"The BJP cannot come to power at the Centre as it will not win a good number of seats in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In the 2014 (Lok Sabha) election, it had won 102 of the 120 seats in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Is it possible to win the same number of seats again? How can you say the BJP will come to power?," the former Karnataka chief minister said, adding that the saffron party may not get 50 per cent of the seats it had bagged in these two states five years ago.

"In Gujarat, the BJP had won all the 26 seats and do you think it is possible this time? Where is the Modi wave? Why is the Modi wave created? I want to know what factors are contributing to the Modi wave," he said.

Dismissing reports of any threat to the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, he said, "We do not have any fear. It is the BJP which is saying the government is not stable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also saying it."

The Congress-JD(S) coalition has 117 MLAs, whereas the BJP has 104. The saffron party will have to get at least 13 legislators from the ruling alliance to resign from the Assembly in order to bring down the strength of the House, allowing it to stake claim to form the government in the southern state.

The defecting MLAs cannot join the BJP straightaway as in that case, they will attract disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Karnataka goes to the polls in the second and third phases on April 18 and 23.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 09:06 am

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Siddaramaiah.

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Notre Dame Fire: When writer Victor Hugo used the cathedral as a backd ...

Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to resto ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Exclusive: How Kalank killed an Avengers movie marathon for fans

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Exclusive: After Badlapur, Sriram Raghavan to reunite with Nawazuddin ...

Rahul Dravid, Karnataka's Election Commission poster boy fails to vote

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul in Kerala, PM Modi Picks Odisha on Last Day ...

IPL 2019 | A Look Back at The Last Five Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan R ...

Amid Disenchantment With TMC, BJP Emerges a Third Front as Bengal's Le ...

Armed Men Kill 22-year-old in Front of Father After Robbing Him of Rs ...

Mamata’s ‘Divide and Rule’ and Gorkhaland Promise: Fate of Darje ...

It's Advantage BJP in Old Mysore as Congress, JDS Battle Vote Transfer ...

PHOTOS: Massive Fire at Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral Fire: YouTube's Algorithms Struggled to ...

Madhuri Dixit: My Priority is Not to Prove Anything to the World, It i ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayaw ...

There is no 'Make in India' yet

Exports grow 11% in March; trade deficit narrows

Fresh round of talks between AAP and Congress on Wednesday

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty opens above 11,700, near record high, Sen ...

Top brokerage calls for April 16: Macquarie 'neutral' on Dr Reddy's La ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 16

Top stocks to watch out for on April 16: Jet Airways, Wipro, Indiabull ...

Abysmal women's representation in Lok Sabha election proof of failure ...

Sonakshi Sinha on why her character stands out in Kalank, and reunion ...

Lok Sabha elections: While Centre publicises 'Make in India', Ambala's ...

Jet Airways crisis: International operations to remain grounded till 1 ...

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg announces candidacy for US president, ...

Formula 1 2019: Mercedes' record-equalling dominance, Ferrari's flawed ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

WhatsApp may soon let you block chat screenshots, roll out new doodle ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.