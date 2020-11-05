Bihar Election 2020: On last day of campaigning, Nitish Kumar says this is his 'last election'

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar on November 5 indicated that the Bihar Election 2020 would be his last election. Kumar’s remarks came on the last leg of campaigning for the third and final day of polls scheduled on November 7.

“Today is the last day of elections (campaigning). Day after tomorrow is the last phase of elections and this is my last election. All is well that ends well,” Kumar said at a public rally in Bihar’s Purnia urging people to vote for the JD(U)-led NDA alliance’s candidate.

The JD(U) chief is seeking re-election as chief minister for the fourth time. He is the CM face of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which has the BJP and the JD-U as partners among other parties. The ruling coalition is challenged by Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, the Congress and the Left parties.

Kumar, 69, contested his first assembly election in 1977 as a candidate of the erstwhile Janata Dal from the Harnaut constituency but lost the election. Nine years later, he contested the seat again in 1985 and won. Since then there has been no looking back.

Kumar has won six consecutive Lok Sabha terms but was elected chief minister, without being elected through a popular vote. He has also been a Union minister three times- Minister of Railways, Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Surface Transport in former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.

The third and last phase of Bihar elections will be held on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.