Yearender 2022: Some of the biggest natural disasters that happened around the world

US Bomb Cyclone in December: As of December 27, North America is in the grip of an intense snowstorm, also being called the 'blizzard of the century'.

East Africa Drought throughout the year: Consecutive years of below-average rainfall in the Horn of Africa created one of the worst climate-related emergencies in the past 40 years and put millions of people at risk of starvation.

Mauna Loa Eruption in November: It is the world's largest active volcano situated on the Big Island in Hawaii, US. It began erupting for the first time in nearly four decades and stopped erupting in December.

Indonesia Earthquake in November: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the mountains of Cianjur region on the west coast of Indonesia's Java, killing around 334 people.

Hurricane Ian in September: The hurricane caused massive devastation in the US and is considered the deadliest hurricane ever to hit Florida since 1935.

Afghanistan Floods in August: Unseasonal rainfall resulted in flash floods and landslides across several provinces in Afghanistan, causing the deaths of more than 180 people, displacement of at least thousands others, and damage of at least 3,000 houses.

Assam Floods in July: During the monsoon season, the usual above-average rainfall caused flooding and landslides, which killed at least 192 people, and left lakhs across many districts suffering.

Pakistan Floods in June-October: The country faced record-breaking rainfall leading to disastrous floods that washed away homes and claimed thousands of lives. The floods were also said to be the country's second-most expensive weather disaster on record.

European Heat Waves in June-August: Due to persistent heatwaves Europe witnessed the hottest months since records began. Extreme temperatures also caused the worst drought the continent has ever experienced.

Afghanistan Earthquake in June: One of the deadliest earthquakes of 5.9 magnitude hit eastern Afghanistan killing over 1,000 people.

West Africa Floods in May until October: Above average seasonal rainfall and water management caused large-scale flooding in West Africa. The floods over Nigeria and Niger are among the deadliest in the countries' history.

Tropical Storm Megi, Philippines in April: Tropical Storm Megi was this year's most destructive disaster for the Philippines. It caused landslides and floods, which took at least 214 lives.

South Africa Floods and Landslides in April: Severe floods and landslides devastated the country following three days of heavy rainfall.