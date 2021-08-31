MARKET NEWS

English
US completes Afghanistan withdrawal, ending 20-year war; here's a timeline of key events

As the last American soldier leaves Afghanistan, the world watches the Taliban-ruled chaotic country with dread and trepidation. A recap of America's longest war

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda orchestrates 9/11 attacks on the US that kill nearly 3,000 people. (Image: News18 Creative)
On March 2, 2002, Shar-I Kot Valley face-off between US-led coalition forces and around 800 Al-Qaeda and Taliban fighters. (Image: News18 Creative)
In 2009, US President Barack Obama announces an increase in military presence in Afghanistan. (Image: News18 Creative)
In 2013, NATO hands over control of security to Afghan forces. The US and NATO formally end their combat mission in Afghanistan. In 2019 peace talks are held between the US and the Taliban in Doha. The Taliban agrees to block international terrorist groups from Afghanistan if the US withdraws its troops. Trump abruptly calls off the talks. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #Afghanistan #Slideshow #Taliban #Taliban in Afghanistan #US Army #US Army in Afghan #World News
first published: Aug 31, 2021 03:47 pm

