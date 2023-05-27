English
    Typhoon Mawar leaves Guam without water, power but does no major damage

    Typhoon Mawar is now headed towards Philippines and is likely to weaken east of Taiwan

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
    Typhoon Mawar crossed just north of the US territory of Guam on Wednesday, bringing destructive winds to the Pacific military outpost. (Photo credit: AFP).
    Typhoon Mawar has left much of the US territory of Guam without power and water after destructive heavy winds and torrential rains battered the Pacific military outpost. The typhoon, which made landfall on May 24, didn't cause any fatalities or major injuries. (Photo credit: AFP).
    Mawar was the strongest typhoon to pass so close to Guam since Super Typhoon Pongsona's centre passed just east of Guam in 2002. (Photo credit: AFP).
    The weather service in Guam warned of "considerable damage" from a "triple threat" of winds, torrential rains and a storm surge of 4-6 feet with a surf of 20-30 feet. (Photo credit: AFP)
    Several parts of Guam were left without electricity and water after Typhoon Mawar hit the island. (Photo credit: AFP).
    Wind speeds placed Typhoon Mawar in Category 4, the second strongest designation on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale, after Category 5. (Photo credit: AFP).
    As per reports, Typhoon Mawar was heading towards the Philippines and is likely to weaken east of Taiwan. (Photo credit: AFP)
