This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

Here are some of the most compelling images from Asia this week

Associated Press
August 27, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST
A girl wearing a mask to help curb the spread of the corona virus runs through a fountain in Beijing, China, August 26. (Image: AP)
An Afghan girl in a bus waits to leave after arriving with her family at the Incheon International Airport, South Korea, August 26. (Image: AP)
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier performs a stunt on a bike during a function to celebrate the 75th year of India's Independence in Ahmedabad, India, August 25. (Image: AP)
A woman wearing a face mask to help protect from the coronavirus walks by an art installation depicting people along a street in Shanghai, China, August 24. (Image: AP)
A woman sells balloons at a Juhu beach in Mumbai, India, August 24. (Image: AP)
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a joint news conference with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore, August 23. (Image: AP)
Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves as he leaves the National Palace after swearing-in ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 21. Ismail sworn in Saturday, bringing back the rule of the country's longest-governing political party, but he faces a tall task in uniting a polarized society and reviving a slumping economy amid a worsening pandemic. (Image: AP)
Shiite Muslims cry as they listen to a cleric narrating the battle of Karbala during Ashoura procession in New Delhi, India, August 20. Ashoura falls on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, when Shiites mark the death of Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century. (Image: AP)
A young boy watches Afghan Shiite Muslim refugees living in India pray during a procession to mark Ashoura in New Delhi, India, August 20. (Image: AP)
