    Taiwan shuts down schools, offices as Typhoon Doksuri scrapes the island's coast

    The typhoon swept through northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain on July 26, leaving at least six people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides.

    Associated Press
    July 27, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    Two of Taiwan's largest cities have shut down schools and offices on July 27 as Typhoon Doksuri brought heavy rains and winds to the island's eastern and southern coast. (Source: AP)
    Doksuri weakened further on July 27, with sustained winds of 155 kph (96 mph) and gusts of up to 190 kph (118 mph), according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau. (Source: AP)
    The typhoon’s center will not hit Taiwan’s mainland, but its outlying bands will still bring stronger winds and rains on July 27 afternoon. (Source: AP)
    In the south, port city Kaohsiung and the ancient capital Tainan announced that offices and schools will be closed on July 27. Hualien and Taitung counties in the east have also shuttered schools and offices. (Source: AP)
    Kaohsuing also evacuated some 300 residents who lived in a mountainous part of the district, according to the semi-official Central News Agency. (Source: AP)
    The storm temporarily left tens of thousands of households without power in Kaohsiung and Tainan, although most of them have had their power restored as of 11 a.m. on July 27, according to the Taiwan Power Company. (Source: AP)
    The storm will travel through the Taiwan Strait during the day on July 27 and make landfall in China's Fujian province on July 28. (Source: AP)
    The typhoon swept through northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain on July 26, leaving at least six people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off houses, flooded low-lying villages and triggered dozens of landslides. (Source: AP)
    Associated Press
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 01:02 pm

