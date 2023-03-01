English
    Surfers brave monster waves of Portugal's Nazare: See Pics

    Portugal's Praia do Norte has become legendary for big wave surfing.

    Reuters
    March 01, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
    A surfer rides a wave in Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal. (Source: Reuters)
    A surfer jumps from a wave in Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal. (Source: Reuters)
    A surfer looks at a drone while riding a wave in Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal. (Source: Reuters)
    A surfer rides a wave in Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal. (Source: Reuters)
    Support jet skis for surfers wait in the water in Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal. (Source: Reuters)
    People watch a surf session in Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal. (Source: Reuters)
    A surfer leaves a wave in Praia do Norte, Nazare, Portugal. (Source: Reuters)
    first published: Mar 1, 2023 01:40 pm