Spring in blossom around the world: Here are some breathtaking pics

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Reuters
April 03, 2021 / 05:58 PM IST
Visitors ride boats next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27. (Image: Reuters)
Jomer Gutierrez takes a selfie beside his dog, Mimi, beside cherry blossoms near the National Mall in Washington, U.S., March 31. (Image: Reuters)
A visitor takes a cell phone photo of a distinguished cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall in Washington, U.S., March 31. (Image: Reuters)
A woman takes a photo amid blooming trees during cherry blossom season in Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China, March 31. (Image: Reuters)
Priyanka Kaswan poses for a photo while sitting on a cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall in Washington, U.S., March 31. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors ride boats next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27. (Image: Reuters)
A woman enjoys the warm weather and blooming cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S. March 27. (Image: Reuters)
People enjoy the warm weather and blooming cherry blossoms as they walk by the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S. March 27. (Image: Reuters)
Paco Lane paints blooming cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S. March 27. (Image: Reuters)
A couple kisses for a camera as people observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, U.S., March 29. (Image: Reuters)
A woman photographs cherry blossom trees at the Oriental Park of Maulevrier, France, March 24. (Image: Reuters)
People walk under Cherry Blossom trees in Battersea Park in London, Britain March 23. (Image: Reuters)
TAGS: #cherry blossom #Slideshow #Spring #World News
first published: Apr 3, 2021 05:58 pm

