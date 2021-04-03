Spring in blossom around the world: Here are some breathtaking pics

Visitors ride boats next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27. (Image: Reuters)

Jomer Gutierrez takes a selfie beside his dog, Mimi, beside cherry blossoms near the National Mall in Washington, U.S., March 31. (Image: Reuters)

A visitor takes a cell phone photo of a distinguished cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall in Washington, U.S., March 31. (Image: Reuters)

A woman takes a photo amid blooming trees during cherry blossom season in Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China, March 31. (Image: Reuters)

Priyanka Kaswan poses for a photo while sitting on a cherry tree at the Tidal Basin near the National Mall in Washington, U.S., March 31. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors ride boats next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27. (Image: Reuters)

A woman enjoys the warm weather and blooming cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S. March 27. (Image: Reuters)

People enjoy the warm weather and blooming cherry blossoms as they walk by the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S. March 27. (Image: Reuters)

Paco Lane paints blooming cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S. March 27. (Image: Reuters)

A couple kisses for a camera as people observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, U.S., March 29. (Image: Reuters)

A woman photographs cherry blossom trees at the Oriental Park of Maulevrier, France, March 24. (Image: Reuters)