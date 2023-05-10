In Pics: Protests break out against arrest of Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan

1/6 Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, was arrested by the paramilitary forces from outside the Islamabad High Court on May 9 (Source: UTERS/Mohsin Raza)

2/6 Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is taken into a vehicle by police as they arrest him, in Islamabad, Pakistan May 9, 2023. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI/Handout via REUTER)

3/6 A woman gestures next to a burning police vehicle during a protest by the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan after his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

4/6 Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan shout slogans during a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

5/6 Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan participate in a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz