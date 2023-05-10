English
    In Pics: Protests break out against arrest of Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan

    Imran Khan's arrest came a day after the powerful military rebuked him for repeatedly accusing a senior military officer of trying to engineer his assassination and the former armed forces chief of being behind his removal from power last year.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 10, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
    Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, was arrested by the paramilitary forces from outside the Islamabad High Court on May 9 (Source: UTERS/Mohsin Raza)
    Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, was arrested by the paramilitary forces from outside the Islamabad High Court on May 9 (Source: UTERS/Mohsin Raza)
    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is taken into a vehicle by police as they arrest him, in Islamabad, Pakistan May 9, 2023. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
    Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is taken into a vehicle by police as they arrest him, in Islamabad, Pakistan May 9, 2023. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI/Handout via REUTER)
    A woman gestures next to a burning police vehicle during a protest by the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan after his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
    A woman gestures next to a burning police vehicle during a protest by the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan after his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
    Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan shout slogans during a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
    Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan shout slogans during a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
    Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan participate in a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
    Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan participate in a protest against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
    Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan protest against his arrest in Pakistan, outside of the High Commission for Pakistan in London, Britain, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
    Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan protest against his arrest in Pakistan, outside of the High Commission for Pakistan in London, Britain, May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:45 am