In Pics | A look at some odd pictures from around the world

Members of the "Familia Gladiatoria Carnuntina" fight in the historic amphitheatre during the Gladiator Festival at the archeological site of Carnuntum in Petronell, Austria, May 26. (Image: Reuters)

Former butler to the British Royal Family, Grant Harrold poses with employees Harriet Scott and bartender Aiden in a pod of the London Eye themed as a pub from the 1950s ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London, Britain, May 25. (Image: Reuters)

Studio artists retouch a wax work model of Queen Elizabeth as senior members of the British royal family go on display in a new grouping and outfits ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, at Madame Tussauds in London, Britain, May 25. (Image: Reuters)

An eleven-month-old giant panda cub, Sheng Yi, pulls her name sign at the National Zoo, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 25. (Image: Reuters)

A resident poses for a jump shot below the Lujiazui circular pedestrian bridge in Pudong area, amid the coronavirus outbreak in Shanghai, China May 25. (Image: Reuters)

A person views a floral representation of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, which forms part of the Chelsea in Bloom festival running at the same time as the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Britain, May 24. (Image: Reuters)

A model of a coronavirus virion sits on top of a car advertising home test kits for COVID-19 in Boston, Massachusetts, May 24. (Image: Reuters)

A guest's shoes are seen on the red carpet at the screening of the film "Decision to Leave" (Haeojil Gyeolsim) at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, May 23. (Image: Reuters)