Ice and rainbows as Niagara Falls freezes due to temperature drop

The flowing waters of Niagara Falls partially froze with a dip in the temperature.

Reuters
February 23, 2021 / 02:22 PM IST
Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)
Water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors view water flowing around ice at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)
Pancake ice sit at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)
Ice forms at the brink of Horseshoe Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors view water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)
Ice accumulates on a deck at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)
Water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors are photographed in front of water flowing around ice at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors climb on ice in Niagara Falls State Park due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)
Ice forms along a walkway due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)
Visitors view water flowing around ice at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)
Water flowing around ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)
Water flowing around ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #Frozen Niagara Falls #Niagara Falls #Slideshow #Weather #World News
first published: Feb 23, 2021 02:22 pm

