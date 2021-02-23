Ice and rainbows as Niagara Falls freezes due to temperature drop

Ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)

Water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors view water flowing around ice at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)

Pancake ice sit at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)

Ice forms at the brink of Horseshoe Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors view water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)

Ice accumulates on a deck at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)

Water flowing around ice at the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors are photographed in front of water flowing around ice at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors climb on ice in Niagara Falls State Park due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)

Ice forms along a walkway due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors view water flowing around ice at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)

Water flowing around ice sits at the base of the American Falls due to cold temperatures in Niagara Falls, New York, U.S., February 21. (Image: Reuters)